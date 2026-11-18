OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro launch could be around the corner. The purported handset has reportedly passed China's 3C certification. The listing indicates the model number and charging speed. The OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 series processor. The battery capacity could exceed 9,000mAh. The OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro is expected to go official alongside the vanilla OnePlus Turbo 7.

OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro 3C Certification Revealed

As spotted by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, an unannounced OnePlus smartphone with model number PYP110 is listed on China's 3C certification platform. The tipster identifies it as the OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro.

The 3C certification, dated November 17, shows the OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro with two compatible power adapters, identified as VCBAOBCH and VCBAJDCH. Both chargers can deliver up to 11V/9.1A output, suggesting a maximum charging speed of 100W when connected to a 200–240V power supply.

The leak also shed light on specifications for the OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and a peak refresh rate of 185Hz. The system-wide refresh rate could reach 165Hz. This would put the OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro in a similar category to the rumoured display capabilities of the flagship OnePlus 16.

The OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro is also expected to pack a battery exceeding 9,000mAh. It could feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro is rumoured to use Qualcomm's upcoming 3nm Snapdragon chipset, carrying the model designation SM8845 Pro. It is expected to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Pro and could be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

The OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro is expected to launch in China in December alongside the standard OnePlus Turbo 7. OnePlus has not officially confirmed its launch dates and availability details.

The company launched the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V in China in January this year. They feature 9,000mAh battery units and IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus Turbo 6 runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, while the OnePlus Turbo 6V runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

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