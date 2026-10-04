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Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000: Redmi Turbo 5, OnePlus Nord 6, and more

These smartphones offer powerful chipsets, fast displays and high-capacity batteries suitable for gaming

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 October 2026 11:00 IST
Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000: Redmi Turbo 5, OnePlus Nord 6, and more

The Poco X8 Pro Max has a 9,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • The phones in this list offer high-end processors capable of gaming
  • High-capacity batteries are common in this price segment
  • All phones offer high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays
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The memory crisis is driving hardware component costs up every month. This forces manufacturers to trim down certain features on any given smartphone in favour of others. While budget and mid-range devices have been hit the hardest, the premium segment has mainly witnessed downgrades in the camera department. Buyers still get great-performing chipsets and enough RAM for casual and serious gaming. Some devices also offer a vapour chamber cooling system to maintain steady performance under stress, while others offer large batteries requiring fewer charges between gaming sessions.

Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 in India

If you are looking to buy a gaming smartphone that can handle both casual and serious gaming titles, here is a short selection to help you choose the right one.

Redmi Turbo 5

Beyond its minimalist design and durable IP69K rating, the Redmi Turbo 5 is the best-equipped device on this list for gaming. The phone has a capable MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset with a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz. There's LPDDR5X RAM and a sufficiently sized vapour chamber cooling system, which handles heavy games like Genshin Impact with no problems. Its rear-facing cameras aren't the best we have seen at this price point, but it gets the job done. Battery life is good thanks to a 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery, and charging is quick at 100W.

redmi turbo 5 main big gadgets 360

Redmi Turbo 5 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 4.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 7,540mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

The Redmi Turbo 5 is priced at Rs 41,999 in India for the base 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

Poco X8 Pro Max

Unlike the standard Poco X8 Pro, which looks like a Redmi Turbo 5, the Poco X8 Pro Max has a bigger display and a high-capacity battery. The phone features a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and plenty of LPDDR5X RAM for gaming. The phone also has a large vapour chamber cooling system to keep it cool under load. The large 6.83-inch OLED display is great for playing and entertainment, as it is HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certified. The massive 9,000mAh battery can easily last two days with casual use.

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Poco X8 Pro Max Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5K OLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 9,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired

Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India

The Poco X8 Pro Max starts at Rs. 48,999 in India for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord 6

The OnePlus Nord 6 was launched as a mid-ranger but currently retails at premium pricing. OnePlus' Nord 6 packs enough power for most gaming requirements with a capable Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The device handles all types of games with ease, and its large vapour chamber cooling system helps keep temperatures in check when under load. Its high-capacity battery lasts a day and a half of mixed usage, which is good for a large-screened device.

oneplus nord 6 review ndtv main

OnePlus Nord 6 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch, 2K AMOLED, 165Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 512GB (UFS 4.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 9,000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ packs a few premium features like a periscope telephoto camera and wireless charging, not found on the other smartphones in this list. With a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, the phone can handle all sorts of games and maintain sustained performance thanks to its vapour chamber cooling system. Its battery isn't the biggest on this list, and so will only last about a full day of mixed use.

motorola edge 70 pro plus review large

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 4.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel periscope + 50-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 15W wireless

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is better equipped for mid-level gaming, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phone can handle all sorts of games without any problems. Heavier titles like Genshin Impact work better on medium settings. The phone is well equipped in the camera department, with a capable telephoto shooter. The phone can also capture Dolby Vision video at 4K 30 fps. Its battery might seem small, but it can easily last a whole day with heavy use.

nothing phone 4a pro metal unibody design gadgets 360

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel periscope + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 5,400mAh
  • Charging: 50W wired

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is priced from Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth display
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Minimal thermal throttling even after hours of gaming
  • Near-vanilla Android experience
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Charging slower than the competition
  • Same design as budget Motorola phones
  • Lower price-to-performance ratio
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
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Further reading: Best Smartphones Under 50000, Best Gaming Smartphones Under 50000, Redmi Turbo 5, Xiaomi, Poco X8 Pro Max, POCO, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Motorola, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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