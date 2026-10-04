The memory crisis is driving hardware component costs up every month. This forces manufacturers to trim down certain features on any given smartphone in favour of others. While budget and mid-range devices have been hit the hardest, the premium segment has mainly witnessed downgrades in the camera department. Buyers still get great-performing chipsets and enough RAM for casual and serious gaming. Some devices also offer a vapour chamber cooling system to maintain steady performance under stress, while others offer large batteries requiring fewer charges between gaming sessions.

Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 in India

If you are looking to buy a gaming smartphone that can handle both casual and serious gaming titles, here is a short selection to help you choose the right one.

Redmi Turbo 5

Beyond its minimalist design and durable IP69K rating, the Redmi Turbo 5 is the best-equipped device on this list for gaming. The phone has a capable MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset with a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz. There's LPDDR5X RAM and a sufficiently sized vapour chamber cooling system, which handles heavy games like Genshin Impact with no problems. Its rear-facing cameras aren't the best we have seen at this price point, but it gets the job done. Battery life is good thanks to a 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery, and charging is quick at 100W.

Redmi Turbo 5 Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 4.1)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 7,540mAh

Charging: 100W wired

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

The Redmi Turbo 5 is priced at Rs 41,999 in India for the base 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

Poco X8 Pro Max

Unlike the standard Poco X8 Pro, which looks like a Redmi Turbo 5, the Poco X8 Pro Max has a bigger display and a high-capacity battery. The phone features a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and plenty of LPDDR5X RAM for gaming. The phone also has a large vapour chamber cooling system to keep it cool under load. The large 6.83-inch OLED display is great for playing and entertainment, as it is HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certified. The massive 9,000mAh battery can easily last two days with casual use.

Poco X8 Pro Max Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5K OLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 9,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired

Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India

The Poco X8 Pro Max starts at Rs. 48,999 in India for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord 6

The OnePlus Nord 6 was launched as a mid-ranger but currently retails at premium pricing. OnePlus' Nord 6 packs enough power for most gaming requirements with a capable Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The device handles all types of games with ease, and its large vapour chamber cooling system helps keep temperatures in check when under load. Its high-capacity battery lasts a day and a half of mixed usage, which is good for a large-screened device.

OnePlus Nord 6 Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch, 2K AMOLED, 165Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 512GB (UFS 4.1)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 9,000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ packs a few premium features like a periscope telephoto camera and wireless charging, not found on the other smartphones in this list. With a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, the phone can handle all sorts of games and maintain sustained performance thanks to its vapour chamber cooling system. Its battery isn't the biggest on this list, and so will only last about a full day of mixed use.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 4.1)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel periscope + 50-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 15W wireless

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is better equipped for mid-level gaming, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phone can handle all sorts of games without any problems. Heavier titles like Genshin Impact work better on medium settings. The phone is well equipped in the camera department, with a capable telephoto shooter. The phone can also capture Dolby Vision video at 4K 30 fps. Its battery might seem small, but it can easily last a whole day with heavy use.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel periscope + 8-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 5,400mAh

Charging: 50W wired

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is priced from Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India