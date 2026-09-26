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Best Gaming Phones Under Rs. 50,000 in India: Poco X8 Pro Max, Redmi Turbo 5 and More

Here are some of the best gaming smartphones you can buy under Rs. 50,000 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 September 2026 10:00 IST
Best Gaming Phones Under Rs. 50,000 in India: Poco X8 Pro Max, Redmi Turbo 5 and More

Poco X8 Pro Max runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset

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Highlights
  • These are some of the best gaming phones you can consider under 50K
  • Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a triple rear camera setup
  • Poco X8 Pro Max and OnePlus Nord 6 pack 9,000mAh batteries
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When choosing a smartphone for gaming, factors including processor, cooling system, display, touch response, battery capacity and charging speed have to be considered alongside the software experience. The sub-Rs. 50,000 segment in India currently has plenty of capable options, and some models are even capable of running highly demanding titles like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile and Genshin Impact. Our latest list of best gaming smartphones under Rs. 50,000 includes the Poco X8 Pro Max, Redmi Turbo 5, OnePlus Nord 6, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, and Motorola Edge 70 Pro+. All are gaming-oriented models, but they differ in terms of hardware features and pricing.

Poco X8 Pro Max

Poco X8 Pro Max is built for gamers who prioritise long gaming sessions. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. It has a 9,000mAh battery for all-day gaming marathons. It supports 100W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display.

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This gaming-oriented phone runs on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It carries 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It features a 20-megapixel front camera. The Poco X8 Pro Max has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India

Poco X8 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs. 46,999. You can buy it in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra, up to 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 9,000mAh, 100W wired charging

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5 is another handset available in this price range with gaming-oriented features. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC. It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The phone has a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build.

redmi turbo 5 design metal frame gadgets 360

The Xiaomi sub-brand has packed a 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery in the Redmi Turbo 5 with support for 100W wired charging. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It carries a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, up to 256GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,540mAh, 100W wired charging

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

The price of the Redmi Turbo 5 starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant is priced at Rs. 40,999. It is launched in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White colour options.

OnePlus Nord 6

The OnePlus Nord 6 aims at users who want solid gaming performance without moving into flagship pricing. This phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and carries up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The display offers a 165Hz refresh rate to play various titles.

oneplus nord 6 review ndtv main

The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 9,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the rear, along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 9,000mAh, 80W wired charging

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs. 46,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is another model that focuses heavily on performance and battery life. It runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It runs Android 16-based Nothing OS and features the company's Glyph Matrix interface.

nothing phone 4a pro metal unibody design gadgets 360

For optics, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel periscope + 8-megapixel ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,400mAh, 50W wired charging

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro costs Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. You can get it in Black, Pink, and Silver colour options.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is another option for gaming-focused buyers. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It boasts a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display. The panel has a 144Hz refresh rate.

motorola edge 70 pro plus review large 6

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery and 90W wired charging, along with wireless charging support. It has a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, including a periscope telephoto camera.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
  •  RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W wired charging

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. It is offered in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colourways.

FAQs

Which processor powers the Poco X8 Pro Max?

Poco X8 Pro Max runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor.

What is the IP water resistance rating of the Redmi Turbo 5?

The Redmi Turbo 5 boasts an advanced IP69K-rated build.

Which processor fuels the OnePlus Nord 6?

The OnePlus Nord 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth display
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Minimal thermal throttling even after hours of gaming
  • Near-vanilla Android experience
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Charging slower than the competition
  • Same design as budget Motorola phones
  • Lower price-to-performance ratio
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Poco X8 Pro Max, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Redmi Turbo 5, OnePlus Nord 6, Nothing Phone 4a Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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