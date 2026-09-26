When choosing a smartphone for gaming, factors including processor, cooling system, display, touch response, battery capacity and charging speed have to be considered alongside the software experience. The sub-Rs. 50,000 segment in India currently has plenty of capable options, and some models are even capable of running highly demanding titles like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile and Genshin Impact. Our latest list of best gaming smartphones under Rs. 50,000 includes the Poco X8 Pro Max, Redmi Turbo 5, OnePlus Nord 6, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, and Motorola Edge 70 Pro+. All are gaming-oriented models, but they differ in terms of hardware features and pricing.

Poco X8 Pro Max

Poco X8 Pro Max is built for gamers who prioritise long gaming sessions. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. It has a 9,000mAh battery for all-day gaming marathons. It supports 100W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display.

This gaming-oriented phone runs on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It carries 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It features a 20-megapixel front camera. The Poco X8 Pro Max has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India

Poco X8 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs. 46,999. You can buy it in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra, up to 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel ultra-wide

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery: 9,000mAh, 100W wired charging

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5 is another handset available in this price range with gaming-oriented features. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC. It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The phone has a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build.

The Xiaomi sub-brand has packed a 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery in the Redmi Turbo 5 with support for 100W wired charging. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It carries a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery: 7,540mAh, 100W wired charging

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

The price of the Redmi Turbo 5 starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant is priced at Rs. 40,999. It is launched in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White colour options.

OnePlus Nord 6

The OnePlus Nord 6 aims at users who want solid gaming performance without moving into flagship pricing. This phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and carries up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The display offers a 165Hz refresh rate to play various titles.

The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 9,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the rear, along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 9,000mAh, 80W wired charging

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs. 46,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is another model that focuses heavily on performance and battery life. It runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It runs Android 16-based Nothing OS and features the company's Glyph Matrix interface.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel periscope + 8-megapixel ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 5,400mAh, 50W wired charging

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro costs Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. You can get it in Black, Pink, and Silver colour options.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is another option for gaming-focused buyers. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It boasts a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display. The panel has a 144Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery and 90W wired charging, along with wireless charging support. It has a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, including a periscope telephoto camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W wired charging

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. It is offered in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colourways.

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