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Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications

Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 11:13 IST
Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A7 Pro Max is launched in Lunar Black and Surfing Blue colours

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Highlights
  • Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G supports 80W wired fast charging
  • It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G runs on ColorOS 16.0
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Oppo launched the A7 Pro Max in select global markets. The latest Oppo A series phone comes in two colour options and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. The Oppo A7 Pro Max packs a 10,000mAh battery and supports 80W charging. It features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The Oppo A7 Pro Max was released in China in August this year.

Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G Price

The Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 61,000) in Austria for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. In Malaysia, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs MYR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 12,000). The new phone is offered in Lunar Black and Surfing Blue colours. Details about the India launch of the phone are yet to be announced.

Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G runs on ColorOS 16.0 based on Android 16 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272x2,772 pixel) flexible AMOLED display. The display supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and offers a 330Hz maximum touch sampling rate. The panel is rated to deliver up to 800 nits and up to 1,800 nits HBM brightness.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno 629 GPU. It carries up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

a7 pro max oppo 5g Oppo A7 Pro Max

Oppo A7 Pro Max
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

For optics, the Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis optical image stabilisation alongside a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 100-degree field of view.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an under-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It supports facial recognition. The Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G has a 10,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging. It also supports wired reverse charging

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Further reading: Oppo A7 Pro Max, Oppo, Oppo A7 Pro Max Price, Oppo A7 Pro Max Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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