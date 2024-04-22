Technology News

Oppo K12 Launch Date Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Oppo K12 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 17:13 IST
Oppo K12 Launch Date Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K12 will come in Qingyun and Starry Night (translated) colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K12 will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The handset will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery
  • The Oppo K12 supports 100W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Oppo K12 will launch in China soon. The company has announced the launch date of the model and revealed its design, colour options and key features. The upcoming phone is expected to succeed the Oppo K11 5G, which was unveiled in July 2023. The Oppo K12 is tipped to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, which was recently launched in India. The design and confirmed specifications of the expected handset seem to confirm these claims.

Oppo revealed in a Weibo post that the Oppo K12 will launch in China on April 24 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The design shown in the poster appears similar to that of the OnePlus Nord CE 4. Dual cameras and an LED flash are arranged vertically within an elliptical camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. Pre-reservation for the handset is currently open on the Oppo China shop website.

In an earlier post, the company confirmed that the Oppo K12 will be offered in two colour options - Qingyun and Starry Night (translated from Chinese). These are similar to the Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colourways that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes in. 

The Oppo K12 is set to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The model is also confirmed to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The chipset, battery and charging details are similar to that of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India.

Oppo K12 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched in India at Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo K11 5G

Oppo K11 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 782G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo K12, Oppo K12 launch date, Oppo K12 specifications, Oppo K12 launch, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Android 15 Said to Support NFC Wireless Charging Feature to Add Another Option to Charge Devices
Oppo K12 Launch Date Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Samsung Phones Facing Green Line Issue May Get Free Screen Replacement
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  3. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
  4. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  5. Meta AI Refusing to Answer Queries Around Indian Elections
  6. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Key Features Surface via Google Play Console
  7. Realme P1 Series Goes on Sale in India: Launch Offers
  8. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  9. Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  10. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chat Rolls Out Cross-Platform Messaging With Microsoft Teams, Slack: How It Works
  2. Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report
  3. Oppo K12 Launch Date Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  4. Vivo X100 Ultra Tipped to Come With Vivo’s Self-Developed BlueImage Imaging Technology
  5. Android 15 Said to Support NFC Wireless Charging Feature to Add Another Option to Charge Devices
  6. 'Lord of the Rings' Owner Embracer Group Announces Plan to Split Into 3 Standalone Companies: Details
  7. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung India Offers Free Display Replacement for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Users Facing Green Line Issue: Report
  9. Meta AI Refusing to Answer Questions Related to Politicians and Parties Ahead of Elections in India
  10. Google’s Gemini Assistant Could Soon Play Music From Third-Party Apps: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »