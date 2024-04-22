Oppo K12 will launch in China soon. The company has announced the launch date of the model and revealed its design, colour options and key features. The upcoming phone is expected to succeed the Oppo K11 5G, which was unveiled in July 2023. The Oppo K12 is tipped to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, which was recently launched in India. The design and confirmed specifications of the expected handset seem to confirm these claims.

Oppo revealed in a Weibo post that the Oppo K12 will launch in China on April 24 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The design shown in the poster appears similar to that of the OnePlus Nord CE 4. Dual cameras and an LED flash are arranged vertically within an elliptical camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. Pre-reservation for the handset is currently open on the Oppo China shop website.

In an earlier post, the company confirmed that the Oppo K12 will be offered in two colour options - Qingyun and Starry Night (translated from Chinese). These are similar to the Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colourways that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes in.

The Oppo K12 is set to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The model is also confirmed to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The chipset, battery and charging details are similar to that of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India.

Oppo K12 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched in India at Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999.

