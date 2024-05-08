Vivo X100 Ultra will be unveiled on May 13 in China alongside the Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro. Vivo is actively teasing their design and camera sample showcasing the image editing capabilities. Now, a tipster has posted alleged live images and specifications of Vivo X100 Ultra on the Web. The renders show a circular camera module on the rear that is said to include three Zeiss-branded cameras. It is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted alleged live images of Vivo X100 Ultra on Weibo. The renders show the phone in a white colour with slightly curved edges. It appears to have a large circular triple-camera housing array in the centre of its back panel similar to the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. The images indicate that Zeiss powers the device's camera system.

Vivo X100 Ultra

Photo Credit: Weibo

In a separate post, the tipster claimed that the Vivo X100 Ultra will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to feature a 200-megapixel periscope sensor, a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an OV60A telephoto sensor with a sensor size of 1/2.8 inches and 2x optical zoom support.

The Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100s, and Vivo X100s Pro will be announced on May 13 in China. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). All three phones are currently up for pre-reservations through Vivo's online store in China.

Vivo X100 Ultra is confirmed to come in Space Gray, Titanium, and White Moonlight colour options. It is tipped to go on sale in three RAM and storage configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB from May 28.

