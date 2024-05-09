Nokia 3210 4G has been introduced in select markets in Europe. This is a refreshed version of the popular Nokia feature phone from 1999. Unlike the original handset, the new version comes with 4G connectivity and a bunch of fun colour options to commemorate its 25th anniversary. HMD Global, the manufacturer behind the handset says that it is "a solution for a digital detox" that people look forward to nowadays. This launch follows the series of feature phones the company unveiled recently - the Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G, and Nokia 235 4G.

Nokia 3210 4G price, availability

The Nokia 3210 4G is priced in Europe at EUR 79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,700) for its 64MB + 128MB configuration. It is available for purchase in select European regions and the company has not yet confirmed its launch in other markets. The phone is offered in three colour options - Grunge Black, Scuba Blue, and Y2K Gold.

Nokia 3210 4G specifications, features

The Nokia 3210 4G sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC. The feature phone runs on S30+ OS and comes with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of inbuilt storage. The phone supports up to 32GB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

Nokia 3210 2024 carries a 2-megapixel rear camera and a flash unit that acts like a torch. The handset supports both wired and wireless radio, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G connectivity. It is also equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone packs a 1,450mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 9.8 hours of talk time. It also supports USB Type-C charging.

The design of the Nokia 3210 4G pays homage to the 1999 model, but gets modern features. The phone is also available in several new colour options. The 2024 model has distinct call/answer and menu buttons on the top left corner of the keypad, differing from the original model.

Nokia 3210 4G is also equipped with support for the popular feature phone game 'Snake.' It also comes with Cloud Apps which can help users connect to the internet for news, weather, videos, games and more.

