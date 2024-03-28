Poco C61 was launched in India earlier this week. It comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, an HD+ LCD display, and a dual rear camera unit. The phone carries a Radiant Ring design for its rear camera module that is said to be inspired by luxury-watches. The handset is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three colourways. The budget phone runs Android 14-based UI out-of-the-box and is now available for purchase in the country.

Poco C61 price in India, availability, offers

The Poco C61 is available for purchase via Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, and Rs. 7,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Poco confirmed in a press note that these prices include a Rs. 500 consumer offer coupon for the first day of the sale. After the first day sale, the phone will cost Rs. 7,499 for the base variant, and Rs. 8,499 for the top model. The phone is offered in Diamond Dust Black, Ethereal Blue, and Mystical Green shades.

Customers may also be eligible for a 5 percent Flipkart Axis Bank Card cashback offer. Buyers can also opt for an ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI option starting at Rs. 629 per month.

Poco C61 specifications, features

The Poco C61 sports a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,650 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with an Android 14-based UI.

In the camera department, the Poco C61 carries an 8-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.2 aperture alongside an unspecified AI-backed secondary sensor at the back. There's a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture at the front. The rear camera unit is also accompanied by an LED flash unit.

Poco C61 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also offers dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It measures 168.4mm x 76.3mm x 8.3mm in size and weighs 193g.

