Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco C61 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 14:12 IST


Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C61 is offered in Diamond Dust Black, Ethereal Blue and Mystical Green shades

  • Poco C61 sports an 8-megapixel pimary rear dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Poco C61 carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Poco C61 was launched in India on Tuesday, March 26. The handset appears to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3, which was unveiled in the country in February. The Poco C61 comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, an AI-backed 8-megapixel dual camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. It is currently listed online and will be available for purchase later this month.

Poco C61 price in India, availability

The 4GB + 64GB option of the Poco C61 is priced in India at Rs. 6,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 7,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting March 28 at 12pm IST via Flipkart. It is offered in three colourways - Diamond Dust Black, Ethereal Blue, and Mystical Green.

Poco C61 specifications, features

The Poco C61 comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,650 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of MMC 5.1 onboard storage. It ships with an Android 14-based UI.

For optics, the AI-backed dual rear camera unit on the Poco C61 includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, which is housed within a waterdrop notch, has a 5-megapixel sensor.

Poco C61 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. It gets dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone also carries a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It weighs 193g and measures 168.4mm x 76.3mm x 8.3mm in size.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.71-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1650 pixels


Further reading: Poco C61, Poco C61 India launch, Poco C61 price in India, Poco C61 specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly


iPhone 16 in China to Reportedly Use AI Services by Baidu and Come With Ernie Bot
Android 15 to Offer High-Quality Mode for Webcam Feature on Google Pixel Smartphones: Report

