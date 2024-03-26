Poco C61 was launched in India on Tuesday, March 26. The handset appears to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3, which was unveiled in the country in February. The Poco C61 comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, an AI-backed 8-megapixel dual camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. It is currently listed online and will be available for purchase later this month.

Poco C61 price in India, availability

The 4GB + 64GB option of the Poco C61 is priced in India at Rs. 6,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 7,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting March 28 at 12pm IST via Flipkart. It is offered in three colourways - Diamond Dust Black, Ethereal Blue, and Mystical Green.

Poco C61 specifications, features

The Poco C61 comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,650 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of MMC 5.1 onboard storage. It ships with an Android 14-based UI.

For optics, the AI-backed dual rear camera unit on the Poco C61 includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, which is housed within a waterdrop notch, has a 5-megapixel sensor.

Poco C61 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. It gets dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone also carries a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It weighs 193g and measures 168.4mm x 76.3mm x 8.3mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.