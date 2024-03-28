Samsung Galaxy M55 5G has been launched in Brazil on Thursday (March 28). The new Galaxy M series phone runs on Android 14 based on One UI 6.1 and sports an AMOLED display. The handset was launched alongside the Galaxy M15 5G. The Galaxy M15 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC under the hood, while the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC powers the Galaxy M55 5G. The former houses a 6,000mAh battery, whereas the latter gets a 5,000mAh cell. Both phones flaunt 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. The Galaxy M15 5G appears to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F15 5G, which was launched in India earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G price

Price of the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G starts at BRL 1,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Dark Blue, Grey, and Light Blue colourways.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy M55 5G is priced at BRL 3,199 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It comes in Dark Blue and Green finishes.

The Galaxy M55 5G is expected to go official in other markets soon. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M15 5G is already listed on the Samsung's India website without pricing details.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M55 5G runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout in the centre to house the selfie shooter. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

Samsung has packed a triple rear camera unit on the Galaxy M55 5G comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It also comes with Samsung's Knox Vault feature for security.

The Galaxy M55 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It measures 163.9x76.5x7.8mm and weighs 180 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style notch in the centre. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM as standard.

For optics, the Galaxy M15 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. It includes Knox Vault.

Samsung has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M15 5G with support for 45W fast charging. The handset measures 160.1x76.8x8.4mm and weighs 217 grams. The new Galaxy M series phones are confirmed to receive five years of security updates and up to four years of OS upgrades.

