Realme C65 is confirmed to be unveiled soon. The new phone will likely succeed the Realme C55, which was introduced in March 2023, and launch in select Asian markets. A senior company official has revealed the design of the upcoming handset and confirmed some of its features. The handset had previously been spotted on several certification sites which have suggested some specifications. The India launch of the handset, however, has not yet been confirmed.

Realme Vietnam, in an Instagram post, confirmed that the Realme C65 will launch on April 4. The poster shared in the post showed the upcoming model in two colour options - Galaxy Black and Violet (translated from Vietnamese). The models appear with a shimmering glossy finish that is claimed to offer "a sparkling autumnal look." In an earlier post teasing the launch of the phone, an image showed the back panel of the handset in a sparking golden hue. This could be a third colour option.

Alongside launching in Vietnam, the Realme C65 will also be available in the Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia soon, a note from Realme Vice President Chase Xu confirmed. He added that the phone will also be introduced to other countries and regions soon but did not offer more details. He confirmed that the Realme C65 will be available at retail stores in Vietnam from April 2.

The official also shared a hands-on image of the handset, which shows the back panel sparkling under light. The model is seen with a rectangular camera unit in the top left corner, which houses two sensors and an LED flash unit. The power button and volume rockers appear on the right edge of the phone. The power button is expected to double as a fingerprint sensor.

Caught a glimpse of the radiant realme C65 just outside our office and it's too captivating not to share! pic.twitter.com/ONVac2CbxK — Chase (@ChaseXu_) March 28, 2024

Realme C65 is also teased to be the thinnest in the segment, as per Xu's note. The model will come with an AI-Boost mode, and a 'powerful' chipset with up to 16GB of dynamic RAM. It is teased to have features like Dynamic Button, Riding Mode, and Smart Code Scan.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.