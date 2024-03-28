Vivo V40 SE 5G has been listed online. The phone is listed to get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support, a triple rear camera unit, and a full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is confirmed to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, but the company did not reveal if the phone will be available in any other RAM and storage configurations. The handset is claimed to offer more than 16 hours of YouTube streaming time on a single charge.

The Vivo V40 SE 5G has been listed online in two colour options - Crystal Black and Leather Purple. It can be found on Vivo's EU website as well as the Vivo Austria site. The price and the sale date of the model have not yet been announced.

Vivo V40 SE 5G specifications, features

Vivo V40 SE 5G is listed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a local peak brightness level of 1,800 nits, and a 394ppi pixel density. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM which is expandable virtually up to an additional 8GB. The handset also has 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be extended by another 1TB via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the triple rear camera of the Vivo V40 SE 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, placed within the centred hole-punch slot at the top of the screen, holds a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo V40 SE 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging which is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent within 25 minutes. The handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone offers 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity.

The Crystal Black version of the Vivo V40 SE 5G measures 163.17mm x 75.81mm x 7.79mm in size and weighs 185.5g. The Leather Purple variant, on the other hand, is slightly thicker at 7.99mm and weighs 191g.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.