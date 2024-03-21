Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco C61 Price in India, Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; May Get MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

Poco C61 Price in India, Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; May Get MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

Poco C61 is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2024 18:44 IST
Poco C61 Price in India, Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; May Get MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

Photo Credit: Appuals

Poco C61 renders seen in black, blue and green colourways

Highlights
  • Poco C61 may sport a 6.71-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen
  • The handset is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The Poco C61 could be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery
Advertisement

Poco C61 may launch in India soon. Details about the purported handset, including design renders, key features, RAM and storage variants, as well as the expected price have surfaced online. The phone has been tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3, which was unveiled in India in February this year. The phone may, therefore, share similar specifications as the Redmi model. The rumoured smartphone is expected to succeed the Poco C51 that was introduced in the country in April 2023.

Leaked renders of the Poco C61 were shared in an Appuals report. The handset is seen in black, blue, and green colour options with a large circular rear camera module, similar to the Redmi A3. The report suggests that the upcoming Poco phone will be offered in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, likely to be priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively.

poco c61 appuals inline pcooc61

Poco C61 leaked design renders
Photo Credit: Appuals

 

The renders show the front panel of the handset with a centred waterdrop notch for the front camera. The Poco C61 is seen with slim side bezels and a relatively thicker chin. The volume rocker and power buttons appear on the right edge of the phone. The SIM card slot is placed on the left edge, with the USB Type-C charging port and a mic at the bottom edge. The speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack are seen on the top edge. 

Poco C61 has been tipped to sport a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 500nits of peak brightness level, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

For optics, the Poco C61 could get an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, with a 5-megapixel sensor in the front. The handset is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. 

The Redmi A3 recently launched in India at Rs. 7,299 for the 3GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 8,299 and Rs. 9,299, respectively. It is available in Midnight Black, Lake Blue, and Olive Green shades, which are similar to the colour options we see in the leaked renders for the Poco C61.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi A3

Redmi A3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.71-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB, 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 700x1600 pixels
Poco C51

Poco C51

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Clean software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very slow charging
  • Poor low-light camera quality
  • Below average overall performance
Read detailed Poco C51 review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G36
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco C61, Poco C61 India launch, Poco C61 price in India, Poco C61 renders, Poco C61 specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft to Reportedly Introduce Arm-Powered Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 on May 20
Introducing Revolutionary Laptops from Samsung - Galaxy Book4 Series: Redefining Excellence
Poco C61 Price in India, Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; May Get MediaTek Helio G36 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Launched: Check Price
  3. OnePlus 12R Gets a New Variant in India: See Price
  4. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Features Revealed; Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Goes Live Ahead of Scheduled Launch; Day Zero Event Details Out
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch 2024 iPad Pro Models With Thinner Bezels, Optional Matte Finish
  3. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Could Be Expanded to the Galaxy S22 Series: Report
  4. Poco C61 Price in India, Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; May Get MediaTek Helio G36 SoC
  5. Microsoft to Reportedly Introduce Arm-Powered Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 on May 20
  6. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual 32-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Price, Features
  7. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 With Support for Wi-Fi 7, On-Device AI Generative AI Models Launched
  8. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro RAM, Storage Configurations, Price Leaked Ahead of March 26 Launch
  9. Microsoft, Meta and X Join Fortnite Maker Epic Games' Battle Against Apple
  10. OpenAI’s GPT Store Runs Into Trouble With Spam, Impersonation, and Unlawful Bots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »