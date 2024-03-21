Poco C61 may launch in India soon. Details about the purported handset, including design renders, key features, RAM and storage variants, as well as the expected price have surfaced online. The phone has been tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3, which was unveiled in India in February this year. The phone may, therefore, share similar specifications as the Redmi model. The rumoured smartphone is expected to succeed the Poco C51 that was introduced in the country in April 2023.

Leaked renders of the Poco C61 were shared in an Appuals report. The handset is seen in black, blue, and green colour options with a large circular rear camera module, similar to the Redmi A3. The report suggests that the upcoming Poco phone will be offered in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, likely to be priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively.

The renders show the front panel of the handset with a centred waterdrop notch for the front camera. The Poco C61 is seen with slim side bezels and a relatively thicker chin. The volume rocker and power buttons appear on the right edge of the phone. The SIM card slot is placed on the left edge, with the USB Type-C charging port and a mic at the bottom edge. The speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack are seen on the top edge.

Poco C61 has been tipped to sport a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 500nits of peak brightness level, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

For optics, the Poco C61 could get an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, with a 5-megapixel sensor in the front. The handset is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

The Redmi A3 recently launched in India at Rs. 7,299 for the 3GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 8,299 and Rs. 9,299, respectively. It is available in Midnight Black, Lake Blue, and Olive Green shades, which are similar to the colour options we see in the leaked renders for the Poco C61.

