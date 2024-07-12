Poco M6 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC was released in India in December. Now, the brand seems to be gearing up to unveil the Poco M6 Plus 5G in the country. Poco is yet to announce its launch details, but ahead of it, renders, price and specifications of the phone have leaked on the Web. The Poco M6 Plus is tipped to debut as a budget offering with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor under the hood. It is likely to boast a dual camera unit led by 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Poco M6 Plus 5G price in India (tipped)

Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in association with 91Mobiles, leaked the price, design and specifications of Poco M6 Plus 5G. As per the report, the new Poco phone will be launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is tipped to be priced at Rs. 14,999. Poco is said to provide a Rs. 1,000 bank-based discount for buyers.

The alleged images of the Poco M6 Plus 5G suggest a design similar to the Poco M6 5G with a hole punch display and flat edges. It seems to have an LED flash ring at the rear. The handset is expected to come in black, purple and silver colour options.

Poco M6 Plus 5G specifications

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is tipped to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS and a 6.79-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor is said to fuel the phone. It is likely to pack a dual camera setup including a 108-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. There could be a 16-megapixel front camera.

Poco could pack a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on the Poco M6 Plus 5G. It is expected to get an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.