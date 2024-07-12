Technology News

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Poco M6 Plus 5G is tipped to get a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 July 2024 18:41 IST
Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: 91mobiles/ @Sudhanshu1414

Poco M6 Plus 5G tipped to get a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Poco M6 Plus 5G could be in the works
  • Poco M6 Plus 5G is tipped to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS
  • It could get a 16-megapixel front camera
Advertisement

Poco M6 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC was released in India in December. Now, the brand seems to be gearing up to unveil the Poco M6 Plus 5G in the country. Poco is yet to announce its launch details, but ahead of it, renders, price and specifications of the phone have leaked on the Web. The Poco M6 Plus is tipped to debut as a budget offering with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor under the hood. It is likely to boast a dual camera unit led by 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Poco M6 Plus 5G price in India (tipped)

Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in association with 91Mobiles, leaked the price, design and specifications of Poco M6 Plus 5G. As per the report, the new Poco phone will be launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is tipped to be priced at Rs. 14,999. Poco is said to provide a Rs. 1,000 bank-based discount for buyers.

The alleged images of the Poco M6 Plus 5G suggest a design similar to the Poco M6 5G with a hole punch display and flat edges. It seems to have an LED flash ring at the rear. The handset is expected to come in black, purple and silver colour options.

Poco M6 Plus 5G specifications

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is tipped to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS and a 6.79-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor is said to fuel the phone. It is likely to pack a dual camera setup including a 108-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. There could be a 16-megapixel front camera.

Poco could pack a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on the Poco M6 Plus 5G. It is expected to get an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Poco M6 Plus 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk’s X May Be Testing ‘Dislike’ Button on iOS as a Way to Downvote Posts
Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. iQoo Pad 2 Pro Launched in a New RAM and Storage Variant
  3. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Review: Stylish Performer Packed with Useful AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic Vs 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Periscope Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Translation Feature for Messages Using Google’s Technology
  3. Apple’s ‘Tap-and-Go’ NFC Gets EU Approval After the iPhone Maker Agrees to Open It to Third-Party Apps
  4. Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  5. Elon Musk’s X May Be Testing ‘Dislike’ Button on iOS as a Way to Downvote Posts
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Shares the Five Levels to Reach Superintelligent AI With Its Employees
  7. iQoo Pad 2 Pro 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Amazfit Announces Deals on Smartwatches for Amazon Prime Day Sale; Helio Ring May Launch Soon
  9. Google DeepMind Is Integrating Gemini 1.5 Pro in Robots That Can Navigate Real-World Environments
  10. Bihar Officials Plan State-Wide Uniform Blockchain for IT, E-Governance Uses, Invites Bidders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »