Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 will kickstart on September 27 for all shoppers. While the e-commerce company is teasing the sale prices of popular smartphones, Poco has revealed that several handsets with top-end specifications will be listed with discounted rates during the sale. Poco's high-end smartphones, like Poco F6 5G and Poco X6 Pro 5G are confirmed to see price cuts during this year's Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Further, there will be additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

Poco Smartphone Deals Revealed

Poco has announced a ‘Mad Retail Price' campaign as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. As part of the sale, the Xiaomi sub-brand will sell several handsets in its F, X, M, and C lineups with attractive discounts.

During the sale, the Poco F6 5G will be available for Rs. 21,999, instead of Rs. 29,999. The Poco X6 Pro 5G can be grabbed in the upcoming sale by paying a starting price of Rs. 18,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 26,999.

Similarly, the Poco X6 5G can be purchased at Rs. 14,999 during the sale. It is currently listed for Rs. 21,999. Meanwhile, the Poco X6 Neo 5G will be discounted to Rs. 11,999, down from the original price of Rs. 15,999 during the sale.

The Poco F6 5G and other Poco X series phones will be available for purchase at discounted rates during the Big Billion Days sale, starting September 26.

Poco's M6 Plus 5G is confirmed to be available in the upcoming sale at a discounted price of Rs. 10,000, instead of Rs. 13,499, whereas the Poco M6 5G will cost Rs. 7,499, down from it's MRP of Rs. 10,499.

Finally, the Poco C65 and Poco C61 can be purchased starting at Rs. 6,799 (Rs. 8,499) and Rs. 6,299 (Rs. 6,999), respectively. All prices are inclusive of bank offers and exchange offers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 is scheduled to start on September 27 for all users. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale on September 26.