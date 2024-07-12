Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Elon Musk’s X May Be Testing ‘Dislike’ Button on iOS as a Way to Downvote Posts

Elon Musk’s X May Be Testing ‘Dislike’ Button on iOS as a Way to Downvote Posts

Code references have reportedly been discovered for the dislike option in the X app for iOS, hinting at a heartbroken emoji-style icon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 July 2024 18:03 IST
Elon Musk’s X May Be Testing ‘Dislike’ Button on iOS as a Way to Downvote Posts

Photo Credit: Reuters

X first announced that it would be testing a downvotes feature on iOS in 2021

Highlights
  • X for iOS is reported to be testing a new option for disliking
  • It is said to appear as a heartbroken icon alongside the like option
  • Elon Musk’s X recently made a decision to hide ‘likes’ from the platform
Advertisement

X (formerly Twitter) may be testing a new feature aimed at increasing engagement on the platform by allowing users to downvote posts on iPhone. According to claims on social media, the feature may appear as a ‘dislike' option in the form of a heartbroken icon, instead of a Reddit-like downward arrow. The experiment was first reported in 2021 and a recent discovery of code references related to the feature hint at its ongoing testing.

Dislike Button on X

According to a post on the microblogging platform by user @aaronp613, the ability to dislike posts could be introduced soon on the X app for the iOS platform. Code references have reportedly been discovered, hinting at a heartbroken emoji-style icon for dislikes, similar to the like option which appears as a heart icon.

Strings of text also seem to appear in the app's code. As per the user, one of the strings reads, “Do you want to downvote this post?”, while another is simply presented as “Downvote this post”. However, it is unclear if the ability to downvote would be available for both posts and replies or just the former, considering that the code has only mentions of “posts”.

X – back when it was Twitter – first announced that it would be testing a downvotes feature on iOS in 2021. It was reported as part of a “small research experiment” that added upvote and downvote options for replies. The microblogging platform confirmed that downvotes weren't public, while likes could be seen by everyone, until an update made them hidden last month.

Notably, another user @P4mui posted a video clip of the alleged downvoting option in function. However, the clip suggests that the option is only for replies and not for posts on the microblogging platform.

Hidden Likes

In addition to a rumoured ‘dislikes' feature, Elon Musk's X recently made a decision to hide ‘likes' from the platform. This means posts liked by a user won't be visible on their profile under the likes tab. Consequently, the entire section has been removed. It is just one of the many changes introduced on the microblogging platform since Elon Musk's takeover in 2022.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Twitter
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Reportedly Shares the Five Levels to Reach Superintelligent AI With Its Employees

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s X May Be Testing ‘Dislike’ Button on iOS as a Way to Downvote Posts
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. iQoo Pad 2 Pro Launched in a New RAM and Storage Variant
  3. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Review: Stylish Performer Packed with Useful AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic Vs 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Periscope Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Translation Feature for Messages Using Google’s Technology
  3. Apple’s ‘Tap-and-Go’ NFC Gets EU Approval After the iPhone Maker Agrees to Open It to Third-Party Apps
  4. Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  5. Elon Musk’s X May Be Testing ‘Dislike’ Button on iOS as a Way to Downvote Posts
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Shares the Five Levels to Reach Superintelligent AI With Its Employees
  7. iQoo Pad 2 Pro 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Amazfit Announces Deals on Smartwatches for Amazon Prime Day Sale; Helio Ring May Launch Soon
  9. Google DeepMind Is Integrating Gemini 1.5 Pro in Robots That Can Navigate Real-World Environments
  10. Bihar Officials Plan State-Wide Uniform Blockchain for IT, E-Governance Uses, Invites Bidders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »