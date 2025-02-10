Poco has announced discounts on recent smartphone models ahead of Valentine's Day, via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. As part of its ongoing sale event that will conclude on February 14, the Chinese brand has lowered the prices of the Poco X7 series of smartphones, as well as the Poco M6 Plus 5G and the Poco M7 Pro 5G. However, customers will need to complete their purchases using an eligible bank card in order to avail of the discounted prices.

Poco X7 Series, Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G Discounted Prices

The Poco X7 5G will be available for Rs. 18,999, while the Poco X7 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs. 24,999. These smartphones were launched in India last month, with prices starting at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Poco M6 Plus that was introduced last year at Rs. 13,499 is now available for Rs. 10,249, while the more recent Poco M7 Pro 5G that arrived in December 2024 priced at Rs. 14,999 is currently priced at Rs. 13,499.

It's worth noting that buyers who are looking to avail of these discounts on the Poco X7 series must complete their transactions using SBI and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The Poco M6 Plus 5G and the Poco M7 Pro can be purchased at the abovementioned prices using SBI and HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Poco X7 Series, Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G Specifications

Both the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro sport 1.5K AMOLED screens. The Poco M7 Pro 5G has a Super AMOLED display, and the Poco M6 Plus 5G has an LCD screen. The displays on all four phones refresh at 120Hz.

The standard and Pro variants in the Poco X7 series are equipped with a Dimensity 7300 Ultra and Dimensity 8400 Ultra chips, respectively. The Poco M7 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, and the Poco M6 Plus 5G features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (Accelerated Edition) chipset.

You get a 50-megapixel primary camera on both the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide. On the other hand, the Poco M7 Pro 5G also has a 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. These three phones have a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Poco M6 Plus 5G has a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6,550mAh battery with 90W charging, while the Poco X7 5G, has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W charging. Meanwhile, the Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco M6 Plus 5G are equipped with 5,110mAh (45W charging) and 5,030mAh (33W charging) batteries, respectively.