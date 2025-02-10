Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X7 Series, M Series Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Poco X7 Series, M-Series Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Customers must use eligible credit or debit cards in order to avail of the latest discounts on Poco smartphones during the ongoing sale event.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2025 20:12 IST
Poco X7 Series, M-Series Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M7 Pro 5G (pictured) was launched in December 2024, priced at Rs. 14,999

Highlights
  • Poco X7 Pro is currently on sale at Rs. 24,999 during the sale
  • The company has lowered the price of the Poco M6 Plus 5G to Rs. 10,249
  • Customers can also pick up the Poco M7 Pro for Rs. 13,499
Advertisement

Poco has announced discounts on recent smartphone models ahead of Valentine's Day, via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. As part of its ongoing sale event that will conclude on February 14, the Chinese brand has lowered the prices of the Poco X7 series of smartphones, as well as the Poco M6 Plus 5G and the Poco M7 Pro 5G. However, customers will need to complete their purchases using an eligible bank card in order to avail of the discounted prices.

Poco X7 Series, Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G Discounted Prices

The Poco X7 5G will be available for Rs. 18,999, while the Poco X7 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs. 24,999. These smartphones were launched in India last month, with prices starting at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Poco M6 Plus that was introduced last year at Rs. 13,499 is now available for Rs. 10,249, while the more recent Poco M7 Pro 5G that arrived in December 2024 priced at Rs. 14,999 is currently priced at Rs. 13,499.

It's worth noting that buyers who are looking to avail of these discounts on the Poco X7 series must complete their transactions using SBI and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The Poco M6 Plus 5G and the Poco M7 Pro can be purchased at the abovementioned prices using SBI and HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Poco X7 Series, Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G Specifications

Both the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro sport 1.5K AMOLED screens. The Poco M7 Pro 5G has a Super AMOLED display, and the Poco M6 Plus 5G has an LCD screen. The displays on all four phones refresh at 120Hz.

The standard and Pro variants in the Poco X7 series are equipped with a Dimensity 7300 Ultra and Dimensity 8400 Ultra chips, respectively. The Poco M7 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, and the Poco M6 Plus 5G features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (Accelerated Edition) chipset.

You get a 50-megapixel primary camera on both the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide. On the other hand, the Poco M7 Pro 5G also has a 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. These three phones have a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Poco M6 Plus 5G has a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6,550mAh battery with 90W charging, while the Poco X7 5G, has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W charging. Meanwhile, the Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco M6 Plus 5G are equipped with 5,110mAh (45W charging) and 5,030mAh (33W charging) batteries, respectively.

Poco X7 5G

Poco X7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Top-tier display
  • Tremendous battery performance
  • Great everyday device
  • IP66+IP68+IP69
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • A 2-megapixel macro camera is useless
  • Software support could have been better
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Poco X7 Pro 5G

Poco X7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Elegant display with 3200nits peak brightness
  • Android 15 out of the box
  • Excellent performance
  • Exceptional battery back-up
  • Value for money proposition
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
Display 6.73-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
OS Android 15
Poco M7 Pro 5G

Poco M7 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco X7 Series, Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco X7 Series Price in India, Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Poco M7 Pro 5G Price in India, Poco X7 Series Specifications, Poco M6 Plus 5G Specifications, Poco M7 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
What is Central African Republic Controversial Memecoin Experiment?

Related Stories

Poco X7 Series, M-Series Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices Ahead of Valentine's Day
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  2. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Manufactured in India at Chennai Factory
#Latest Stories
  1. Kaushaljis VS Kaushal: Ashutosh Rana & Sheeba Chaddha Star in 2025 Family Drama
  2. Poco X7 Series, M-Series Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices Ahead of Valentine's Day
  3. What is Central African Republic Controversial Memecoin Experiment?
  4. Malicious Machine Learning Models Discovered on Hugging Face: Report
  5. iPhone SE 4 Design Surfaces Online via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  6. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Turns to Blockchain, AI to Curb Sophisticated Crimes
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Use Exynos SoCs as Foundry Achieves More Than 30 Percent Yield: Report
  8. NASA Perseverance Rover Discovers Ancient Rock Sample on Mars' Jezero Crater
  9. Apple’s ELEGNT AI Framework Can Help Non-Humanoid Robots Convey Intent Via Movement
  10. Gemini With Imagen 3 Will Let Google Workspace Users Generate Images of People
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »