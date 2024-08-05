Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco Buds X1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones went on sale in India for the first time today (August 5). The new Poco devices were launched in India last week and are currently up for sale through Flipkart. The Poco M6 Plus 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) chipset and houses a 5,030mAh battery. It has an IP53-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The Poco Buds X1 have an IP54 rating and they come with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature to eliminate external noise.

Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 price in India

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is currently up for purchase via Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,499. It is available in Graphite Black, Ice Silver, and Misty Lavender shades. Purchases made using a Flipkart Axis bank credit card are eligible for a five percent discount. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,500 per month.

The Poco Buds X1 are up for sale in a single Titanium colour with a price tag of Rs. 1,699.

Poco M6 Plus 5G specifications

The Poco M6 Plus 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and sports a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

For optics, the Poco M6 Plus 5G has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 108-megapixel main sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom support and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it sports a 13-megapixel camera. It has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance and packs a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Poco Buds X1 Specifications

The Poco Buds X1 come with an in-ear design and feature 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers. They have touch controls and support up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). They have a quad-mic system with AI-supported environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The charging case has a 480mAh battery they are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 36 hours on a single charge. The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for SBC and AAC audio codecs. They also get an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

