Poco M6 Plus 5G will be unveiled in India on August 1 alongside the Poco Buds X1. Previous reports have suggested that the upcoming smartphone will likely be a rebranded Redmi 13 5G, and therefore, share several key features. Poco has already teased some of these features and revealed the design of the handset. Now the company has confirmed the processor, camera, and display details of the phone. The colour options for the Poco M6 Plus 5G have also been revealed.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Features, Colour Options

The Poco M6 Plus 5G will sport a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, the company confirmed in a press note. The handset is claimed to come with the segment's only dual-sided glass design.

The company also announced that the Poco M6 Plus 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone will run on Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box.

Meanwhile, Poco had recently confirmed that the M6 Plus 5G will feature a dual rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel main sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom support. Now, the company has revealed that the phone will have a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It will measure 8.32mm in thickness and have an IP53-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The phone will be available in three colour options — Graphite Black, Ice Silver and Misty Lavender.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India (Expected)

An earlier leak suggested that the Poco M6 Plus 5G could be priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is confirmed to be available via Flipkart.