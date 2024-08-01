Technology News
Poco M6 Plus 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M6 Plus 5G ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2024 16:19 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M6 Plus 5G comes in Graphite Black, Ice Silver and Misty Lavender shades

  • Poco M6 Plus 5G will support two Android updates
  • The handset comes with an IP53-rated build
  • The Poco M6 Plus 5G supports 33W wired fast charging
Poco M6 Plus 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with a dual-sided glass design and an IP53-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The phone also carries a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 6.79-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset joins the Poco M6 5G and the Poco M6 Pro 5G in the lineup.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Availability

The Poco M6 Plus 5G starts in India at Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,499. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting at 12pm IST on August 5. It is offered in three colour options — Graphite Black, Ice Silver, and Misty Lavender.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco M6 Plus 5G sports a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You can get another 8GB of virtual RAM. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS and will support two Android updates and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Poco M6 Plus 5G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel main sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom support and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G packs a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset measures 168.6 x 76.28 x 8.3mm in size and weighs 205g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5030mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
