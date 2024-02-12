Technology News

Poco X6 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco X6 5G runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 February 2024 18:11 IST
Poco X6 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X6 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit

  • Poco X6 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS
  • It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery
  • Poco X6 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit
Poco X6 5G is now available in a new 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration in India. The new version arrives one month after the release of the handset. The Poco X6 5G was introduced in the country in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. It runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The Poco X6 5G features an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and has a triple rear camera setup led by the 64-megapixel primary camera.

Poco X6 5G price in India

The newly launched 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Poco X6 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999. It is currently up for sale in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colour options through Flipkart. Customers can avail Rs. 3,000 discount for payments made using ICICI, HDFC, Axis and SBI bank cards or EMI transactions.

The new version will sit alongside the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in January. The base variant costs Rs. 21,999, while the top-end model is priced at Rs. 24,999.

Poco X6 5G specifications

The Poco X6 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. The handset is confirmed to receive three Android upgrades and four years of security updates. It sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Poco X6 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Poco X6 is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Further reading: Poco X6 5G, Poco X6, Poco X6 5G Price in India, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Poco X6 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
