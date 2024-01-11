Technology News
Poco X6 Pro is available in Poco Yellow, Racing Grey, and Spectre Black colour options.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 January 2024 18:10 IST
Poco X6 Pro (pictured) in the Racing Grey colour variant

Highlights
  • Poco X6 and X6 Pro sport 6.67-inch AMOLED displays
  • Both smartphones can be charged at 67W via a USB Type-C port
  • The Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro are promised three years of OS updates
Poco X6 Pro was launched in India on Friday, alongside the company's standard Poco X6 model. The base model is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, while the Pro model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. Both smartphones are equipped with AMOLED displays with a 1.5K resolution and 64-megapixel triple rear camera setups with OIS and EIS. The Poco X6 and X6 Pro are equipped with 5,100 and 5,000mAh batteries and both phones can be charged at 67W.

Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 price in India and availability

Poco X6 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. You can also purchase the handset in a 12GB + 512GB variant that is priced at Rs. 26,999. It will be available in Poco Yellow, Racing Grey, and Spectre Black colour options.

On the other hand, the Poco X6 is available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. A top-of-the-line variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage is also available, priced at Rs. 22,999. The phone will arrive in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colour options.

The phones will go on sale via Flipkart starting on January 16, and pre-orders start tonight. Customers can also avail of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit, debit card and EMI transactions.

Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 specifications

Both the Poco X6 Pro and Poco X6 are dual SIM (Nano) handsets that run on Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box — both phones are promised to receive 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. They sport 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The Poco X6 Pro runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC, while the standard model is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. You get up to 12GB of RAM on the Poco X6 series, along with up to 512GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Poco X6 and X6 Pro are equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, both phones in the Poco X6 series feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Poco X6 and X6 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The standard model also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, e-compass, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Poco X6 Pro and Poco X6 are equipped with 5,000mAh and 5,100mAh batteries, respectively. They can be charged at 67W with the included charger. 

Comments

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
