Poco X6 Neo 5G was launched in India on Wednesday (March 13). The new Poco X series smartphone comes in three colour options and features a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and is available in two RAM and storage configurations. The Poco X6 Neo features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor and houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Poco X6 Neo 5G seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.

Poco X6 Neo 5G price in India, availability

The newly launched Poco X6 Neo is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 17,999. It is available in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange colour options and is currently listed on Flipkart.

Flipkart is offering Rs. 1,000 for purchases made through ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions. There is a Rs. 1,000 exchange offer as well. The Poco X6 Neo will go on a special early access sale today starting at 7:00pm.

Poco X6 Neo 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Poco X6 Neo 5G runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14. Poco is promising two major Android updates and four years of security updates for the new phone. It features a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 93.30 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, 2160Hz touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The screen is rated to deliver 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a centrally aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

Poco X6 Neo 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, Mali G57 MC2 GPU, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 24GB through the virtual RAM expansion feature. It includes graphite sheets for thermal management during gaming hours.

For optics, the Poco X6 Neo 5G has a dual rear camera system comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary camera with 3x sensor zoom alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, it carries a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Poco X6 Neo 5G include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and GPS/AGPS. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, and proximity sensor. Further, the smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports an AI-backed face unlock feature for authentication. The handset features a single speaker with support for Dolby Atmos.

Poco has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Poco X6 Neo 5G with 33W fast charging support. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, measures 161.11x74.95x7.69mm, and weighs 175 grams.

The specifications and features of Poco X6 Neo 5G are identical to the Redmi Note 13R Pro that debuted in China in November last year with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

