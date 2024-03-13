Technology News

Poco X6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco X6 Neo 5G has a dual rear camera system, led by a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2024 12:51 IST
Poco X6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X6 Neo 5G runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14

Highlights
  • Poco X6 Neo 5G has AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Poco has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Poco X6 Neo
Advertisement

Poco X6 Neo 5G was launched in India on Wednesday (March 13). The new Poco X series smartphone comes in three colour options and features a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and is available in two RAM and storage configurations. The Poco X6 Neo features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor and houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Poco X6 Neo 5G seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.

Poco X6 Neo 5G price in India, availability

The newly launched Poco X6 Neo is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 17,999. It is available in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange colour options and is currently listed on Flipkart.

Flipkart is offering Rs. 1,000 for purchases made through ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions. There is a Rs. 1,000 exchange offer as well. The Poco X6 Neo will go on a special early access sale today starting at 7:00pm. 

Poco X6 Neo 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Poco X6 Neo 5G runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14. Poco is promising two major Android updates and four years of security updates for the new phone. It features a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 93.30 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, 2160Hz touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The screen is rated to deliver 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a centrally aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

Poco X6 Neo 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, Mali G57 MC2 GPU, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 24GB through the virtual RAM expansion feature. It includes graphite sheets for thermal management during gaming hours.

For optics, the Poco X6 Neo 5G has a dual rear camera system comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary camera with 3x sensor zoom alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, it carries a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Poco X6 Neo 5G include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and GPS/AGPS. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, and proximity sensor. Further, the smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports an AI-backed face unlock feature for authentication. The handset features a single speaker with support for Dolby Atmos.

Poco has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Poco X6 Neo 5G with 33W fast charging support. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, measures 161.11x74.95x7.69mm, and weighs 175 grams.

The specifications and features of Poco X6 Neo 5G are identical to the Redmi Note 13R Pro that debuted in China in November last year with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X6 Neo 5G

Poco X6 Neo 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco X6 Neo 5G, Poco X6 Neo 5G Price in India, Poco X6 Neo, Poco X6 Neo 5G Specifications, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Explained: Hashed Timelock Contracts in Blockchain Applications
Poco X6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Neo 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. Apple to Support Direct App Downloads From Websites, but There's a Catch
  3. Jio Tests Soundbox With Audio Payment Alerts For Merchants: Report
  4. Why Xiaomi Disabled This Feature That Enabled Background YouTube Playback
  5. Google Pixel 9 Series May Support Automatic Touch Sensitivity Adjustment
#Latest Stories
  1. Midjourney Tests New Algorithm to Bring Consistent Character Across Different AI-Generated Images
  2. Microsoft's Foldable Smartphone Could Be In Development, Suggests New Patent Application
  3. Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade Expected to Dramatically Lower Costs for Layer 2 Blockchains
  4. Poco X6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Explained: Hashed Timelock Contracts in Blockchain Applications
  6. Apple Announces Web Distribution Feature to Enable Direct Downloads From Developer Websites in the EU
  7. Vivo Y03 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Removes Feature That Let Users Run YouTube Videos in the Background for Free: Here's Why
  9. Poco X6 Neo Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 13 Launch; to Feature Dimensity 6080 SoC, AMOLED Display
  10. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Introduce Adaptive Touch Feature to Boost Touch Sensitivity: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »