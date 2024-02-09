Poco X6 Neo is expected to launch in India soon. The model, said to join the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro lineup, is tipped to come as a rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro. Previous leaks had suggested key specifications it could carry and the likely price of the smartphone in the country. Now a tipster has hinted at the launch timeline of the phone. Another model, the Poco F6, previously spotted on an Indian certification site, has also been tipped to be unveiled in the country soon.

A 91Mobiles report, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), claimed that the Poco X6 Neo will launch in India by March 2024, and it will also likely be the company's last X-series model to launch in the first half of 2024. The tipster added that the Poco F6 will debut in the country by July 2024. This model was earlier spotted on the BIS certification site but not much is known about it yet. We are likely to learn more about the Poco F6 in the coming weeks, as we inch closer to its supposed launch.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Poco X6 Neo will be priced at around or below Rs. 15,000. The phone is said to get a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. It could also get a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone has also been tipped to arrive with a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Since the Poco X6 Neo is expected to launch as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, it is likely to share similar specifications. The Redmi model carries a 108-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel shooter at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor for its front camera. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 and sports a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) 120Hz OLED display. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Notably, the Redmi Note 13R Pro launched at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the only 12GB + 256GB option. The phone is offered in Midnight Black, Time Blue, and Morning Light Gold (translated from Chinese) colourways.

