Technology News

UPI Services Roll Out in Sri Lanka, Mauritius: Details

The launch of the Indian services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius came amid New Delhi's increasing bilateral economic ties with the two countries.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 12 February 2024 16:30 IST
UPI Services Roll Out in Sri Lanka, Mauritius: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Christiann Koepke

Highlights
  • India's RuPay card services were also launched in Mauritius
  • PM Modi said Sri Lanka and Mauritius would benefit from the UPI system
  • UPI was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India
Advertisement

India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were on Monday rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing it as linking historic ties with modern digital technology.

India's RuPay card services were also launched in Mauritius at a virtual ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi, his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In his remarks, Modi hoped the new fintech services would help the two nations and said the UPI is implementing "new responsibilities of uniting partners with India".

"Today is a special day for the three friendly countries of the Indian Ocean Region as we are linking our historic ties with modern digital technology," he said.

"I believe that Sri Lanka and Mauritius will benefit from the UPI system," Modi said.

The prime minister said digital public infrastructure has brought about a revolutionary change in India. He also highlighted India's focus on its "neighbourhood first policy".

"Be it a natural disaster, health-related, economic or supporting on the international stage, India has been the first responder, and will continue to be so," he said.

The launch of the Indian services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius came amid New Delhi's increasing bilateral economic ties with the two countries.

The move enables the availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India.

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI is an instant real-time payment system to facilitate inter-bank transactions through mobile phones. RuPay is a global card payment network from India, with wide acceptance at shops, ATMs, and online.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: UPI, India, Digital Payments, Rupay, NPCI
Panasonic Launches Matter-Enabled Room Air Conditioners, Can Be Controlled via Miraie App

Related Stories

UPI Services Roll Out in Sri Lanka, Mauritius: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. UPI Services Roll Out in Sri Lanka, Mauritius: Details
  2. Panasonic Launches Matter-Enabled Room Air Conditioners, Can Be Controlled via Miraie App
  3. Redmi Buds 5 With Up to 46dB ANC, Up to 38 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Ethereum’s Upcoming Dencun Upgrade Set to Make Layer-2 Blockchains More Secure: All You Need to Know
  5. Google One Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers Right After Announcement of Gemini Advanced Plan
  6. Vivo V30 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 12GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $48,000 Mark, Values of Several Cryptocurrencies Drop
  8. Xiaomi Says Government's Scrutiny of Chinese Firms Unnerves Smartphone Suppliers
  9. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 24GB RAM, and More
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »