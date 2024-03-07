Poco X6 Neo Launch Timeline, Storage Variants, Other Key Features Tipped

Poco X6 Neo is expected to launch in India soon. The company has officially teased the upcoming launch of a Neo model but has yet to confirm the moniker. However, recently Gadgets 360 shared exclusive live images of a Poco handset with the name X6 Neo and shared some key features of the purported phone. Now, a new leak has also suggested some important specifications of the handset. The phone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Poco X6 Neo is likely to launch in India in the next 10 days, that is, by March 17. He added that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and with two storage options. The handset is also tipped to be offered in three colourways. The tipster added that the phone will be priced below Rs. 18,000 in the country.

According to the aforementioned tipster, the Poco X6 Neo is expected to feature an OLED display, a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor, and support 33W wired fast charging. Gadgets 360 previously reported that the phone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Another leak added that the phone could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, carry a dual rear camera unit, and be priced under Rs. 16,000.

In the leaked live images of the Poco X6 Neo shared by Gadgets 360 previously, the phone was seen in an orange colourway with a sparkly finish. The slightly raised rectangular rear camera module houses two vertically arranged camera sensors in the top left corner alongside an LED flash unit. The volume rocker and the power button appear on the right edge of the handset.

Notably, the Redmi Note 13R Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It launched in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole 12GB + 256GB configuration in November 2023. The phone is offered in Midnight Black, Time Blue, and Morning Light Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.