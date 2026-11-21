The mid-range smartphone segment has plenty of options for buyers who want a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and capable cameras, without entering flagship-level territory in terms of pricing. The Poco X8 and Redmi Turbo 5 are two such offerings from Xiaomi's smartphone portfolio. The handsets, however, take different approaches. While the Poco X8 prioritises battery capacity and a larger screen, the Redmi model offers a more powerful processor and faster charging.

Here is how the Poco X8 and Redmi Turbo 5 compare in terms of price, specifications, and features.

Poco X8 vs Redmi Turbo 5: Price in India

Poco X8: The Poco X8 was launched in India in 6+128GB, 8+128GB and 8+256GB variants, priced at Rs. 29,999, 32,999 and 35,999, respectively. It is offered in Black, Fiery Orange, and Frost White colourways.

Redmi Turbo 5: The Redmi Turbo 5's launch price is Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Its 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 40,999. Buyers can choose between Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White colour options.

Poco X8 vs Redmi Turbo 5: Display, Software

Poco X8: The Poco X8 features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,280 x 2,772 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and is claimed to offer up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and TÜV Triple Eye Protection certifications. The phone runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Redmi Turbo 5: The Redmi Turbo 5 sports a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 1,268 x 2,756 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision, along with a claimed peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The display also offers 12-bit colour depth, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and DC dimming. It runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Poco X8 vs Redmi Turbo 5: Processor, RAM, Storage

Poco X8: The Poco X8 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, which is built using a 4nm process and offers a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It is paired with an Adreno GPU and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone uses LPDDR4x RAM and supports UFS 4.1 storage.

Redmi Turbo 5: The Redmi Turbo 5 is equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, based on TSMC's 4nm process. The octa-core processor offers a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz and is paired with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone also features a 3D Ice Loop cooling system.

Poco X8 vs Redmi Turbo 5: Cameras

Poco X8: The Poco X8 features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Redmi Turbo 5: The Redmi Turbo 5 also has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, but it uses Sony's IMX882 sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and OIS. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone gets a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

Poco X8 vs Redmi Turbo 5: Battery, Charging

Poco X8: The Poco X8 packs a 9,000mAh battery and supports 67W wired fast charging. It also supports 22.5W wired reverse charging.

Redmi Turbo 5: The Redmi Turbo 5 houses a 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 100W wired Xiaomi HyperCharge and 27W wired reverse charging. The handset also features Xiaomi's Surge P3 charging chip and Surge G1 battery management chip.

Poco X8 vs Redmi Turbo 5: Dimensions, Durability

Poco X8: The Poco X8 measures 163.45 x 78.27 x 8.6mm and weighs 223g. The phone carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Turbo 5: The Redmi Turbo 5 measures 157.53 x 75.19 x 8.18mm and weighs 204g. The smartphone also carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It features a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Poco X8 vs Redmi Turbo 5: Which Is Better?

Despite sharing the same software platform and several durability features, the Poco X8 and Redmi Turbo 5 cater to different requirements. The Poco X8 offers a larger 9,000mAh battery and a bigger display. This makes it a more suitable option for users who prioritise screen size and battery endurance.

The Redmi Turbo 5, on the other hand, has a more powerful chipset, faster charging, a more versatile rear camera setup, and a lighter design. Meanwhile, its faster memory and higher RAM configuration also make it better suited to demanding workloads and gaming.