Smartphone market in India has seen multiple launches in 2026, especially in the mid-range price segment. Various handsets in this price bracket ship with older-generation chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek. However, there are a few performance-focused models that are able to punch above their weight. While there are many ways to test the outright performance of a smartphone, synthetic benchmarks are one of the best ways to quantify the chipset performance of a device, which test the handsets on multiple parameters. One such benchmarking platform is AnTuTu, which potential buyers can use to gauge the performance of the phone they plan to buy.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we prepared a list of smartphones priced under Rs. 35,000 with the highest AnTuTu scores.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 was launched in India earlier this year as the tech firm's mid-range offering, positioned below the OnePlus Nord 6. The handset arrived in the country alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. This year's Nord CE model is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm. It is equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate. In our testing, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 managed to score 11,56,283 points on the AnTuTu platform. It packs an 8,000mAh battery, which is the largest in this list.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM), up to 256GB (storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (macro); 32-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 8,000mAh; 80W wired fast charging

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 price starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was also launched in India in 2026. The handset managed to score 11,35,275 points on AnTuTu in our testing. It is powered by the same octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset as the OnePlus Nord CE 6. However, the phone scored slightly lower than its competition from OnePlus. It also packs a smaller 7,000mAh battery. The handset sports a 6.78-inch Super HD 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It gets a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch Super HD 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB/512GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 7,000mAh; 68W wired fast charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The price of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion starts at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo T5 5G

The Vivo T5 5G is one of the latest additions to this list. In our testing, the Vivo smartphone managed to score 10,98,298 points, which is the lowest on this list. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset powers the smartphone, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone also carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary camera. It packs a 7,050mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo

RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (f/1.79) main + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide; 32-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie

Battery and charging: 7,050mAh; 44W wired fast charging

Vivo T5 5G Price in India

Vivo T5 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB option. It is available via the Vivo India online store.

Nothing Phone (4a)

The Nothing Phone (4a) recently saw a small price drop, bringing the handset into the sub-Rs. 35,000 price range. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to AnTuTu, the handset managed to score about 11,76,492 points, which is similar to its competitors. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS Flexible AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,400mAh battery, which is the smallest in this list.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 5,400mAh; 50W wired fast charging

Nothing Phone (4a) Price in India

Nothing Phone (4a) price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model.

Poco X8 Pro

The Poco X8 Pro is the most powerful smartphone in this list. In our testing, it managed to score 20,67,174 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, which is the highest among the competition. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The handset is backed by a 6,500mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB (RAM) + 256GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 20-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 6,500mAh; 100W wired fast charging

Poco X8 Pro Price in India

Poco X8 is currently listed on Flipkart at an effective price of Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant, including bank offers.

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