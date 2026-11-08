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Best Smartphones with Highest AnTuTu Scores Under Rs. 35,000: Vivo T5 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 and More

Vivo T5 5G managed to score 10,98,298 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform in our testing.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 November 2026 15:00 IST
Best Smartphones with Highest AnTuTu Scores Under Rs. 35,000: Vivo T5 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 and More

Here's the list of phones under Rs. 35,000 with the highest AnTuTu scores

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 5G is powered by a MediaTek chipset
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 sports a 6.78-inch display
  • Nothing Phone (4a) was launched earlier this year
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Smartphone market in India has seen multiple launches in 2026, especially in the mid-range price segment. Various handsets in this price bracket ship with older-generation chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek. However, there are a few performance-focused models that are able to punch above their weight. While there are many ways to test the outright performance of a smartphone, synthetic benchmarks are one of the best ways to quantify the chipset performance of a device, which test the handsets on multiple parameters. One such benchmarking platform is AnTuTu, which potential buyers can use to gauge the performance of the phone they plan to buy.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we prepared a list of smartphones priced under Rs. 35,000 with the highest AnTuTu scores.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 was launched in India earlier this year as the tech firm's mid-range offering, positioned below the OnePlus Nord 6. The handset arrived in the country alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. This year's Nord CE model is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm. It is equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate. In our testing, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 managed to score 11,56,283 points on the AnTuTu platform. It packs an 8,000mAh battery, which is the largest in this list.

oneplus nord ce6 review ndtv main

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM), up to 256GB (storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (macro); 32-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 8,000mAh; 80W wired fast charging

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 price starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was also launched in India in 2026. The handset managed to score 11,35,275 points on AnTuTu in our testing. It is powered by the same octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset as the OnePlus Nord CE 6. However, the phone scored slightly lower than its competition from OnePlus. It also packs a smaller 7,000mAh battery. The handset sports a 6.78-inch Super HD 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It gets a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

motorola edge 70 fusion main big gadgets 360

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch Super HD 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB/512GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 7,000mAh; 68W wired fast charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The price of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion starts at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo T5 5G

The Vivo T5 5G is one of the latest additions to this list. In our testing, the Vivo smartphone managed to score 10,98,298 points, which is the lowest on this list. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset powers the smartphone, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone also carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary camera. It packs a 7,050mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging.

vivo t5 5g review large 10

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo
  • RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (f/1.79) main + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide; 32-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie
  • Battery and charging: 7,050mAh; 44W wired fast charging

Vivo T5 5G Price in India

Vivo T5 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB option. It is available via the Vivo India online store.

Nothing Phone (4a)

The Nothing Phone (4a) recently saw a small price drop, bringing the handset into the sub-Rs. 35,000 price range. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to AnTuTu, the handset managed to score about 11,76,492 points, which is similar to its competitors. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS Flexible AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,400mAh battery, which is the smallest in this list.

nothing phone 4a gadgets360 inline

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 5,400mAh; 50W wired fast charging

Nothing Phone (4a) Price in India

Nothing Phone (4a) price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model.

Poco X8 Pro

The Poco X8 Pro is the most powerful smartphone in this list. In our testing, it managed to score 20,67,174 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, which is the highest among the competition. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The handset is backed by a 6,500mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging.

poco x8 pro main big gadgets 360

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB (RAM) + 256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 20-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 6,500mAh; 100W wired fast charging

Poco X8 Pro Price in India

Poco X8 is currently listed on Flipkart at an effective price of Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant, including bank offers.

FAQs

1. Which smartphone under Rs. 35,000 in this list scored the highest on AnTuTu?

The Poco X8 Pro managed to score 20,67,174 points on AnTuTu, which is the highest in this list.

2. Which smartphone under Rs. 35,000 in this list packs the largest battery?

3. Which smartphone under Rs. 35,000 in this list is the most affordable?

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is currently listed on the company website at a starting price of Rs. 30,999, making it the most affordable in this list.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and durable design
  • Bright and vibrant curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive speakers
  • Capable primary camera
  • Good video capture capability
  • Decent macro camera
  • Bad
  • HDR10 support is missing
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Comes with plenty of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Vivo T5 5G

Vivo T5 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Really long battery life
  • Good software optimisation
  • Impressive display
  • Decent price-to-performance ratio
  • Thin and light design
  • Bad
  • Can take some time to charge fully
  • Feels top-heavy
  • Sub-par low-light camera performance
Read detailed Vivo T5 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Poco X8 Pro 5G

Poco X8 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro 5G review
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Best Smartphones with Highest AnTuTu Scores Under Rs 35000, OnePlus Nord CE 6, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Vivo T5 5G, Nothing Phone 4a, Poco X8 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Best Smartphones with Highest AnTuTu Scores Under Rs. 35,000: Vivo T5 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 and More
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