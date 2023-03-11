Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is the latest and the company's most powerful chipset. It has been used in some of the new high-end smartphones recently, such as the OnePlus 11 5G, iQoo 11 5G and the much talked about Samsung Galaxy S23 series. According to recent leaks, the key specifications of the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC have been revealed. The new chipset is expected to offer significant improvements over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, in terms of processing power, graphics capabilities, and energy efficiency.

According to a leak by RGcloudS (@RGcloudS), Qualcomm will launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with the same CPU layout as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which has the 1+4+3 configuration. Now, according to a new report, the company is increasing the number of performance cores while sacrificing an efficiency core with a new 1+5+2 configuration.

Leaker Revegnus( @Tech_Reve) suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is said to have a single Cortex-X4 core running at 3.2 GHz. It will have five Cortex-A720 cores running at 3.0 GHz and two Cortex-A520 cores running at 2.0 GHz. This is far more likely, as another leak predicted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will require all the performance cores it can get to achieve 1,930/6,236 points in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests.

UFS 4.1 memory, LPDDR5 7,500 MT/s RAM, an Adreno 750 GPU, and a Qualcomm X75 5G modem are among the other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset specifications. According to the leak, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be built on TSMC's N4P process node, implying that three generations of Qualcomm flagships will be locked on what are effectively multiple variations of TSMC's N5 node.

The big performance improvements mentioned above will likely necessitate more than a minor node advancement. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a 3 nm chip expected to be produced on either Samsung or TSMC's cutting-edge node, or on both Samsung and TSMC's cutting-edge node.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.