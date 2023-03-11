Technology News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset's Key Specifications Leaked: All Details

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC could feature a single Cortex-X4 core

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 March 2023 16:21 IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset's Key Specifications Leaked: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset
  • The chipset was launched in 2022 with a CPU layout of 1+4+3
  • It is based on ARM Cortex-X3 architecture

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is the latest and the company's most powerful chipset. It has been used in some of the new high-end smartphones recently, such as the OnePlus 11 5G, iQoo 11 5G and the much talked about Samsung Galaxy S23 series. According to recent leaks, the key specifications of the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC have been revealed. The new chipset is expected to offer significant improvements over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, in terms of processing power, graphics capabilities, and energy efficiency.

According to a leak by RGcloudS (@RGcloudS), Qualcomm will launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with the same CPU layout as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which has the 1+4+3 configuration. Now, according to a new report, the company is increasing the number of performance cores while sacrificing an efficiency core with a new 1+5+2 configuration.

Leaker Revegnus( @Tech_Reve) suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is said to have a single Cortex-X4 core running at 3.2 GHz. It will have five Cortex-A720 cores running at 3.0 GHz and two Cortex-A520 cores running at 2.0 GHz. This is far more likely, as another leak predicted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will require all the performance cores it can get to achieve 1,930/6,236 points in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests.

UFS 4.1 memory, LPDDR5 7,500 MT/s RAM, an Adreno 750 GPU, and a Qualcomm X75 5G modem are among the other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset specifications. According to the leak, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be built on TSMC's N4P process node, implying that three generations of Qualcomm flagships will be locked on what are effectively multiple variations of TSMC's N5 node.

The big performance improvements mentioned above will likely necessitate more than a minor node advancement. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a 3 nm chip expected to be produced on either Samsung or TSMC's cutting-edge node, or on both Samsung and TSMC's cutting-edge node.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm chipset, Qualcomm
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Hinted: Report
Featured video of the day
Philips TAH8506BK Headphones

Related Stories

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset's Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Can Be Pre-Booked at This Price
  2. Moto G73 5G First Impressions: Focussing on 5G
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G to Launch on This Date
  4. Pixel 7a Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Likely Google I/O 2023 Launch
  5. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  6. Former Infosys President Mohit Joshi to join Tech Mahindra as CEO, MD
  7. Moto G73 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC Debuts in India At This Price
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Hinted: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Page Goes Live
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset's Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Hinted: Report
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Now Available for Pre-Booking With Discounts Upto Rs. 15,000
  4. Infosys President Mohit Joshi Resigns From Post; to Join Tech Mahindra as CEO, MD
  5. Apple HomePod With 7-Inch Display Likely to Launch in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Facebook Parent Meta Plans Additional Layoffs in Coming Weeks: Report
  7. TikTok Now Banned From Work Phones in Belgium Citing Security Risk
  8. Google to Stop Limited Censorship for User Search in Canada From This Week
  9. Government Holds First Public Consultation Meeting on Proposed Digital India Act: Details
  10. iQoo Z7 5G India Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of March 21 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.