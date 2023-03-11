Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Hinted: Report

Realme GT Neo 5 was launched earlier last month. The smartphone, which debuted as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3, supports 240W fast charging, which the company claims to be the fastest smartphone charger in the world. A lite variant of the smartphone with lower specifications was previously rumoured to be released, essentially making the Realme GT Neo 5 Lite cheaper than the vanilla model. A recent leak revealed the specifications of a device known as the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, and now a report claims that the device has been spotted on Geekbench.

According to a Gizmochina report, an upcoming Realme smartphone with the model number Realme RMX3700 was spotted on the Geekbench website. The device is likely to be the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 SE (or Neo 5 Lite). The listing appears to confirm that the device will run the Android 13 operating system. According to the listing cited in the report, the chipset will have 8 cores, with one primary core clocked at 2.92 GHz, three secondary cores clocked at 2.50 GHz, and four power-saving cores clocked at 1.80 GHz.

Without confirming any further details, the report hints the purported Realme GT Neo 5 SE is likely to come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 SoC, an apparent downgrade from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC used in the recently launched Realme GT Neo 5.

A previous report suggested that the upcoming Realme device will likely sport a 6.74-inch flat OLED display with a resolution of 2772x1240p, a refresh rate of 144Hz, PWM dimming of 2160Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE could also come with a 16-megapixel front camera along with a triple rear camera unit including a 64-megapixel OmniVision primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone is also likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

