Technology News

iPhone 5G Modem to Be Made on TSMC’s 3nm Process: Report

Apple was earlier speculated to use its in-house 5G modem chips with the iPhone 15 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2023 18:29 IST
iPhone 5G Modem to Be Made on TSMC’s 3nm Process: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 models pack a Snapdragon X65 5G modem chip

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 is expected to launch in the second half of 2023
  • Qualcomm could retain its supply share for iPhone 5G chips
  • SMC is making some of the most advanced chips for Apple

Apple could switch to its own 5G modems with future iPhone models. Now a new report states that the Cupertino-based tech giant will employ the 3nm technology by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for its in-house 5G modems. The TSMC is expected to start the trial production in the second half of this year. The iPhone 16 series, which is expected to be unveiled in 2024 could come equipped with the company's own iPhone 5G modem chips. The iPhone 15 models could use Qualcomm's 5G modems exclusively.

The iPhone maker has been trying to develop its own 5G modems in recent years to reduce dependence on Qualcomm as a supplier. As per a new report by Commercial Times, Apple's in-house 5G modem chip will be built based on TSMC's 3nm technology. The supporting RFIC could use the TSMC's 7nm process node. The chipmaker is expected to begin trial production for Apple in the second half of this year and it could increase the production volume gradually in the first half of 2024.

Apple was earlier speculated to use its in-house 5G modem chips with the iPhone 15 series. This timeline suggests that this year's lineup could be powered by Qualcomm's 5G modems. The current iPhone 14 models pack a Snapdragon X65 5G modem chip.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to come equipped with the Snapdragon X70 5G modem chip. Apple's own 5G modem chips are expected to debut in iPhone 16 series.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier said that Qualcomm will continue to remain as an exclusive supplier of the iPhone 5G modem chips with a 100 percent supply share. Qualcomm was earlier expected to grab only 20 percent of iPhone modem orders. The modem was said to be designed and tested at 5nm before moving to mass production in 2023 at 4nm. Apple is expected to reveal more details on its 5G modem in the coming days.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, Apple, TSMC, Snapdragon X65 5G, Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Apple 5G Modem
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tencent-Owned WeChat Adds In-App Support for China’s CBDC, Here’s Why
Featured video of the day
Orient Electric's Fan That Produces Clouds?

Related Stories

iPhone 5G Modem to Be Made on TSMC’s 3nm Process: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  2. Poco X5 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
  4. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  5. Realme Flip and Fold Smartphones With Foldable Display Could Launch Soon
  6. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  7. Red Bull India Showcases Championship-Winning RB7 F1 Car
  8. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  9. Nubia Z50 Ultra With 16-Megapixel Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched
  10. Oppo Find X6 Series May Launch Later This Month: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Gains ChatGPT Support via Dedicated WatchGPT App: All Details
  2. PS5 Version 7 Update Brings Discord Integration, VRR Support for 1440p Resolution, and More
  3. Itel A60 With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. AI Must Be Regulated to Avoid Hurting Growth, National Security Risks, US Chamber of Commerce Says
  5. Xiaomi Partners With United Way India to Aid Over 4,000 Students' Digital Learning in Delhi-NCR and Karnataka
  6. iPhone 5G Modem to Be Made on TSMC’s 3nm Process: Report
  7. Tencent-Owned WeChat Adds In-App Support for China’s CBDC, Here’s Why
  8. Meta Oversight Board Announces Review of Moderation Policy for Arabic Word 'Shaheed'
  9. Resident Evil 4 Free Demo Reportedly Coming Tomorrow, Launching at Capcom Spotlight Event
  10. Android 14 Developer Preview With New Privacy Features, Passkey Support Released: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.