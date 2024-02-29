Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset

Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset

Leaked slides with a lot to hide hint that Apple has started work on designing its 2nm platform.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 February 2024 15:00 IST
Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max’s A17 Pro SoC uses the 3nm fabrication process

Highlights
  • Apple’s A17 Pro SoC has several advantages over its 4nm counterparts
  • iPhone 15 Pro models launched late last year
  • A 2nm processor should widen the gap between Apple and its competitors
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only widely available smartphones which offer processors designed using the 3nm fabrication process. Going smaller brings several advantages and allows manufacturers to package more components, adding more features while also making these processors more power efficient. The iPhone 15 Pro models, launched late last year, are capable of running AAA gaming titles with high-end graphics, which is currently not possible with the same level of efficiency on an Android smartphone with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC inside. Turns out, Apple isn't resting on its laurels yet, as a new report indicates that it's already begun work on 2nm processor designs.

A report by gamma0burst shows a rather confidential document with tons of redacted information, revealing that Apple has begun work on designing its next 2nm SoCs. There's no information about when these will arrive in a device or even which devices these are being designed for, but given that the current-day iPhones have the most power efficient mobile chipsets available, there's a good chance these could show up in future iPhone models.

As per the latest report, Apple will go with a 3nm processor (possibly called the A18 and A18 Pro) for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models, keeping in mind last year's release strategy. We have already seen leaked benchmarks revealing higher scores than the currently available model. The Apple iPhone 16 series and 16 Pro series aren't expected until Q3, this year. According to a previous report by Phone Arena, TSMC is expected to start 2nm chip production by 2025, so there is a good chance we could see these new processors arrive with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple 2nm Qualcomm 3nm 4nm gamma0burst ndtv Apple Samsung

Leaked slides on Apple and Qualcomm
Photo Credit: gamma0burst

 

The leaked documents also shed light on Qualcomm's current efforts. It reveals that Qualcomm is working on 3nm and 4nm platforms for its extended reality (XR) and virtual reality (VR) SoCs, which should give them an edge keeping in mind Apple's Vision Pro and its M2 chips (5nm).

However, this does not entirely mean that Qualcomm will fall another generation behind when Apple readies its 2nm silicon. An older report by Wccftech, did mention that Qualcomm is actively looking at samples from Samsung and TSMC to figure out a strategy for its Snapdragon Gen 5 platform. The currently available Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor found in devices like the OnePlus 12 uses a 4nm process, while Qualcomm is expected to push for a 3nm process with the next Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 generation.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Apple, Qualcomm, 2nm chip, 2nm Chipsets, 2nm Processor, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Apple Vision Pro Returns Drop to 1 Percent; Shipping Times Improve Amid Limited Demand: Kuo
Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co-Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report

Related Stories

Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Debuts in India
  2. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Specifications
  3. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Gets New 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant in India
  5. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed
  6. Tecno Unveils Camon 30 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs at MWC 2024
  7. iOS 18 Is Said to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Launches New vPro Platform for Business Focused AI-Powered PCs at MWC 2024
  2. Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co-Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report
  3. Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset
  4. Apple Vision Pro Returns Drop to 1 Percent; Shipping Times Improve Amid Limited Demand: Kuo
  5. Oppo F25 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Tecno Showcases Phantom Ultimate Prototype With Rollable Display at MWC 2024
  7. Apple to Reveal Generative AI Plans Later This Year, CEO Tim Cook Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Key Specifications Leak Again; Price, Colour Options Also Tipped
  9. PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More
  10. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »