Redmi 14C 5G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Hints at Imminent Launch in India

Redmi 14C 5G reportedly surfaced on the IMEI database this week with four model numbers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 14C 5G is expected to hit shelves soon as a successor to last year's Redmi 13C 5G (above)

  • Redmi 14C 5G could be the first Redmi C-series handset to launch in Japan
  • Redmi 13C 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
  • Redmi 13C 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD display
Redmi 13C 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras was launched in India last year. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Redmi 13C 5G as its successor. The launch details of the upcoming Redmi smartphone are still under wraps, but it has been allegedly caught in the IMEI database recently showing four model numbers. The listing hints at the arrival of the phone in India.

Redmi 14C 5G spotted on IMEI website

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Redmi 14C 5G has been listed on the IMEI database with four model numbers —2411DRN47G, 2411DRN47R, 2411DRN47I and 2411DRN47C. The letter 'G' in the model number is said to stand for global, pointing to the availability of the phone in international markets. The model numbers with suffixes R, I, and C are said to be the variants intended for Japanese, India and Chinese markets.

The Redmi 14C 5G could be the first Redmi C-series handset to launch in the Japanese market. It is expected to bring upgrades over the Redmi 13C 5G.

Redmi 13C 5G price, specifications 

The Redmi 13C 5G's 4GB + 128GB variant was launched in December last year for Rs. 9,999. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

On the specification front, the Redmi 13C 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 internal storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera. Selfies are handled by a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Comment
 
 

