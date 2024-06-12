Technology News
Xiaomi 14 Civi With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual Selfie Shooters Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 14 Civi has a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 June 2024 13:14 IST
Xiaomi 14 Civi With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual Selfie Shooters Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Civi has 6.55-inch curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Civi features a 4,700mAh battery
  • It has triple rear cameras
  • Xiaomi 14 Civi runs on HyperOS interface based on Android 14
Xiaomi 14 Civi was launched in India on Wednesday (June 12) as the latest entrant in Xiaomi's 14 lineup. The new handset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform and boasts Leica-branded 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, identical to other phones in the Xiaomi 14 series. The Xiaomi 14 Civi features a curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The handset seems to be a rebrand of the China-exclusive Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.

Xiaomi 14 Civi price in India, availability

Price of the Xiaomi 14 Civi has been set at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB version is priced at Rs. 47,999. It comes in Cruise Blue, Matcha Green and Shadow Black colour options and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's retail partners starting June 20 at 12:00pm IST.

Pre-booking for the phone will start at 2:00pm today and customers pre-reserving the phone can avail the Redmi 3 Active for free of cost. ICICI bank customers can avail Rs. 3,000 discount while making payments through their cards. Further, the Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with three months of YouTube premium subscription and 100GB of Google One for six months. 

Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications

The dual SIM Xiaomi 14 Civi runs on HyperOS interface based on Android 14 and features a 6.55-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 446ppi pixel density and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The screen supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It includes an in-house T1 signal enhancement chip for improving download speed and network coverage in crowded places. It offers an IceLoop cooling system that is claimed to perform three times more efficiently than conventional vapour cooling systems. 

Similar to the Xiaomi 14, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a triple rear camera unit co-engineered by Leica with a Summilux lens. It comprises a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.63 aperture, and 25mm equivalent focal length, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, it has two 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 14 Civi include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor and IR blaster. It packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports an AI-backed face unlock system. 

The Xiaomi 14 Civi features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 80 percent charge within 30 minutes of charging. The handset measures 157.2x72.77x7.4mm and weighs 177 grams.

