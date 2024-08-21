Technology News
Redmi 14C 4G Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked

Redmi 14C 4G will reportedly be equipped with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2024 17:20 IST
Redmi 14C 4G Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 13C 4G was launched in three RAM and storage variants

  • Redmi 14C 4G could run on MediaTek Helio G81 chipset
  • The phone was spotted in an IMEI database with the model number 2409BRN2C
  • The Redmi 14C 4G is said to be available in black and blue colour options
Redmi 13C 4G was unveiled in India in December last year with MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset, alongside the Redmi 13C 5G. Now,  Redmi appears to be gearing up to launch the Redmi 14C 4G. Though the Xiaomi sub-brand has not announced anything regarding the launch, a new leak suggests that it will be released by the end of this month in international markets. The Redmi 14C 4G is tipped to arrive in two colourways and two RAM and storage options.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) leaked the global launch timeline, colour options and RAM and storage options of the yet to be announced Redmi 14C 4G in partnership with 91Mobiles. The handset will reportedly be unveiled in global markets by the end of this month. 

The Redmi 14C 4G will be offered in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 4GB RAM + 256GB storage options, according to the tipster. It is said to be available in black and blue colour options.

In July, the purported Redmi 14C 4G was spotted on the IMEI database with model number 2409BRN2CL. It is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS.

Redmi 13C 4G Price, Specifications

The Redmi 13C 4G was introduced in India in December last year in three RAM and storage variants. The base 4GB + 128GB variant arrived with a price tag of Rs. 7,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant was priced at Rs. 8,999, and the 8GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 10,499.

The 4G variant of Redmi 13C features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs MediaTek Helio G85 SoC up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

It has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a third camera. It includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Redmi 14C 4G Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked
