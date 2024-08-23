Technology News
English Edition
Redmi 14C Launch Date, Design, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; May Debut on August 31

Redmi 14C is shown with a 6.88-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 18:56 IST
Photo Credit: Thegioididong.com

Redmi 14C is expected to come in black, blue, and green colours

Highlights
  • . It appears to have a centrally placed waterdrop-style notch
  • Rear design of the Redmi 14C looks different from its predecessor
  • Redmi 13C was launched in India in December last year
Redmi 14C has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to announce an official launch date for the phone, but ahead of it, the handset was spotted on a Vietnamese retailer's website. The listing reveals the launch date, design, and specifications of the phone. The Redmi 14C is listed with a 6.88-inch LCD display, a 5,160mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is expected to succeed last year's Redmi 13C.

Redmi 14C May Launch on August 31

The unannounced Redmi 14C is currently listed on a Vietnamese e-commerce website Thegioididong.com, as spotted by GizmoChina. The alleged marketing posters shared by the publication suggest an August 31 launch date for the device. It is shown in black, blue, and green colours. The blue colour variant appears to have a gradient finish.

From the back, the Redmi 14C looks different from its predecessor — the Redmi 13C. The images show a circular camera module on the rear of the phone housing dual cameras and an LED flash. It appears to have a centrally placed waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter.

The Redmi 14C is listed to offer a 6.88-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is listed with an AI-backed camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Although the retailer listing does not mention the processor used in the Redmi 14C, a recent report had suggested that it could be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC. The handset is likely to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options with 4GB RAM as standard.

The Redmi 13C was launched in India in December last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 7,999. Based on this, we can expect the new phone to debut with an affordable price tag.

Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish design
  • Supports most 5G bands
  • Full-HD video streaming
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Display could be brighter
  • Soft speaker
  • Poor camera performance
  • Slow charging with packaged charger
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi 14C, Redmi 14C Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Apple Patent Application Describes a Smart Ring That Can Control Multiple Devices

