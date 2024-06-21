Technology News

New OnePlus Watch Appears on Certification Website, Showcasing New Design and Button Layout

Could this be the OnePlus Watch 3?

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 14:52 IST
New OnePlus Watch Appears on Certification Website, Showcasing New Design and Button Layout

The OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at Rs. 24,999 in India

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Watch 2 was launched in February 2024
  • It aimed to deliver better battery life and flexibility of WearOS
  • The OnePlus Watch 3 could be a successor or an entirely new model
OnePlus recently launched its first WearOS-powered smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, but it already seems to be cooking up another one as per a new leak. In February, OnePlus launched its Watch 2, which was powered by two processors and two operating systems, both of which switched seamlessly and delivered better battery life as described in our review. However, a new OnePlus wearable has now been spotted on a certification website in China and it does have some familiarities with the existing model.

A listing on Chinese certification website TENAA even has a picture of the watch in question. The certification for this mysterious OnePlus wearable was issued on May 19 this year and is tagged with the model number OPWW234 by Oppo, which is OnePlus' parent company.

Starting off with the image of the smartwatch supplied for the certification, it clearly shows a OnePlus logo on what appears to be a rather large display (given the size of the pin buckle on the strap). The display does have a bezel, but it appears a bit thinner than the Watch 2 and also has a number of inscriptions on it.

The three-quarter profile of the watch does make it appear a lot slimmer compared to the chunkier OnePlus Watch 2, but this could just be because of the angle the photograph was captured from. This smartwatch (which could be the OnePlus Watch 3) also appears to have two buttons like the OnePlus Watch 2 does, but they both point outwards compared to the second (multifunction) button which pointed downwards thanks to its odd placement. The design of the lugs and the placement of the strap seems similar to what's already available on the outgoing model.

oneplus watch 3 tenaa gadgets 360 OnePlusWatch3 OnePlus

The registered image of the unknown OnePlus smartwatch on TENAA
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

The listing as expected has no product name, but the basic specifications on the listing suggests that it has a 500mAh battery capacity which is similar to the currently available OnePlus Watch 2 but also packs in LTE radios (via eSIM support) for connectivity which are missing on the current model.

The specifications also hint that the device will be powered by Android, which is a slightly different implementation compared to the OnePlus Watch 2 which utilises both WearOS and RTOS as its operating systems. So, it's unclear if this new smartwatch will go with a dual architecture like the Watch 2.

The watch in question communicates with a smartphone using Bluetooth and also packs Wi-Fi and NFC, as per the listing. It also supports the usual global positioning systems (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS).

At this moment, it's unclear when this smartwatch will be announced or revealed. But given that it has reached the certification stage, there's a good chance that it will be announced soon. What also remains unclear is its positioning. This watch does pack in cellular connectivity over the existing model so it could be a slightly altered variant of the same and end up getting branded as the OnePlus Watch 2S. If it's a brand new model we could be looking at the OnePlus Watch 3 or an Ultra model, like the one Samsung seems to have in the works.

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Watch 3, OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 3 Design, OnePlus Watch 3 Display, OnePlus Watch 3 Battery, OnePlus Watch 3 Communication, OnePlus Watch 3 Cellular
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Meta Restructures Reality Labs Team, Forms Two Separate Divisions for Metaverse, Wearables: Report

New OnePlus Watch Appears on Certification Website, Showcasing New Design and Button Layout
