Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is probably the best time to purchase a smartphone, especially if you're looking to buy a smartphone without burning a hole through your wallet. You can purchase smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Tecno, Poco, and iQOO under Rs. 20,000 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and take advantage of additional bank cashback offers and exchange discounts (on eligible smartphones) that can further lower the cost of your next smartphone.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Bank Offers on Smartphones

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, the e-commerce platform has listed deals on several products, such as the iQOO Z9x 5G, Poco X6, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, Redmi 13C 5G, Vivo Y58 5G, and Tecno Pova 6 Neo. In addition to discounts on these smartphones, which are priced under Rs. 20,000, you can also use an SBI credit or debit card to lower your final purchase price by up to Rs. 1,750.

If you have an older smartphone to exchange, you can avail of an additional exchange discount, which will make your next smartphone even cheaper. Read on for our list of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that you can purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000

