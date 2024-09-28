Technology News
Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

iQOO Z9x 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2024 13:55 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival sake brings the price of the Samsung Galaxy M35 to Rs. 14,999

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings discounts on budget phones
  • Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition is priced at Rs. 11,999
  • The Vivo Y58 5G will set you back by Rs. 18,499
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is probably the best time to purchase a smartphone, especially if you're looking to buy a smartphone without burning a hole through your wallet. You can purchase smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Tecno, Poco, and iQOO under Rs. 20,000 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and take advantage of additional bank cashback offers and exchange discounts (on eligible smartphones) that can further lower the cost of your next smartphone.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Bank Offers on Smartphones

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, the e-commerce platform has listed deals on several products, such as the iQOO Z9x 5G, Poco X6, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, Redmi 13C 5G, Vivo Y58 5G, and Tecno Pova 6 Neo. In addition to discounts on these smartphones, which are priced under Rs. 20,000, you can also use an SBI credit or debit card to lower your final purchase price by up to Rs. 1,750. 

If you have an older smartphone to exchange, you can avail of an additional exchange discount, which will make your next smartphone even cheaper. Read on for our list of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that you can purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 iQOO Z9x 5G Rs. 18,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
2 Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Rs. 16,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
3 Poco X6 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
4 Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,998 Buy Now
5 Redmi 13C 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,749 Buy Now
6 Vivo Y58 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 18,499 Buy Now
7 Tecno Pova 6 Neo Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
8 Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 24,499 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
9 iQOO Z9s 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
10 Nokia G42 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 10,499 Buy Now

 

iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9x

Read detailed iQOO Z9x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G

Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Nokia G42 5G

Nokia G42 5G

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Sale Offers, Amazon

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Sale Offers, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Budget TWS Earphones

