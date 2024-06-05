Xiaomi Mix Flip is said to be in the works as the first clamshell foldable phone from the Chinese tech brand. Xiaomi is yet to confirm its existence, but the brand appears to be gearing up to launch the handset in global markets outside China. An alleged listing of the phone in the IMEI database adds more credibility to this rumour. It was spotted on the certification platform with model number 2405CPX3DG.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Key Details Spotted on IMEI Database

Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) spotted the Xiaomi Mix Flip on the IMEI database with model number 2405CPX3DG. The "G" in the model number is said to stand for "global" and this points to the availability of the phone in international markets. Meanwhile, the Chinese variant of the Mix Flip was certified with model number 2405CPX3DC.

If the rumours about the global launch of the Xiaomi Mix Flip turn out to be true, it would create fresh competition for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Motorola's Razr 40 lineup, and more phones with vertical displays. It is tipped to go official in global markets excluding India and Japan. Previous entries in Xiaomi's foldable lineup have all remained exclusive to China.

Xiaomi Mix Flip specifications, price (expected)

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is anticipated to go official in the third quarter of this year alongside the Xiaomi Fold 4. It is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution display and a 4,900mAh battery. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and get a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E primary sensor, and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with a 2x optical zoom. It is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone is said to offer 67W fast charging support.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000).