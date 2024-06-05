Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Global Launch

Xiaomi Mix Flip has been allegedly spotted on the IMEI database with model number 2405CPX3DG.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2024 14:12 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Global Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi launched the Mix Fold 3 in August last year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is working on a Mix Flip clamshell foldable
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip appears to be going through certification
  • Chinese variant of the phone was certified with model number 2405CPX3DC
Advertisement

Xiaomi Mix Flip is said to be in the works as the first clamshell foldable phone from the Chinese tech brand. Xiaomi is yet to confirm its existence, but the brand appears to be gearing up to launch the handset in global markets outside China. An alleged listing of the phone in the IMEI database adds more credibility to this rumour. It was spotted on the certification platform with model number 2405CPX3DG.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Key Details Spotted on IMEI Database

Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) spotted the Xiaomi Mix Flip on the IMEI database with model number 2405CPX3DG. The "G" in the model number is said to stand for "global" and this points to the availability of the phone in international markets. Meanwhile, the Chinese variant of the Mix Flip was certified with model number 2405CPX3DC.

If the rumours about the global launch of the Xiaomi Mix Flip turn out to be true, it would create fresh competition for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Motorola's Razr 40 lineup, and more phones with vertical displays. It is tipped to go official in global markets excluding India and Japan. Previous entries in Xiaomi's foldable lineup have all remained exclusive to China.

Xiaomi Mix Flip specifications, price (expected)

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is anticipated to go official in the third quarter of this year alongside the Xiaomi Fold 4. It is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution display and a 4,900mAh battery. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and get a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E primary sensor, and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with a 2x optical zoom. It is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone is said to offer 67W fast charging support.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MediaTek Kompanio 838 Chromebook Chipset With AI Capabilities, Pentonic 800 SoC for Smart TVs Unveiled
Netflix Will Drop Support for Old-Gen Apple TV Models Next Month: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Global Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2024 With Customisable Quick Button Debuts: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Feature UFS 4.1 Storage
  3. OnePlus 13 Early Leak Points to Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  4. Google Pixel 8a Review
  5. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  6. Have an Old Apple TV? You May Reportedly Lose Access to Netflix Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google AI Overviews Now Showing for Just 15 Percent of Searched Queries: Report
  2. Netflix Will Drop Support for Old-Gen Apple TV Models Next Month: Report
  3. Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Global Launch
  4. Sony LinkBuds Next Gen Tipped to Launch This Year; WH-1000XM6, WF-1000XM6 May Arrive in 2025
  5. MediaTek Kompanio 838 Chromebook Chipset With AI Capabilities, Pentonic 800 SoC for Smart TVs Unveiled
  6. Google Reportedly Testing Auto Dark Mode for Websites on iPhone via Search Labs
  7. OnePlus 13 Camera Specifications Tipped; May Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Sensors
  8. Motorola Edge 2024 With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68-Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Arrive With UFS 4.1 Storage
  10. Infinix 32Y1 Plus Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India: Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »