Technology News
English Edition

Redmi K100 Launch Date Announced Along With Display Features, Colourway and More

Redmi K100 will be the third addition to the recently unveiled Redmi K100 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 October 2026 13:54 IST
Redmi K100 Launch Date Announced Along With Display Features, Colourway and More

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K100 will sport a hole-display cutout

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi K100 will feature dual rear camera unit
  • Redmi K100 will ship with a Bose-tuned speaker setup
  • Redmi K100 will sport a display that refreshes at up to 165Hz
Advertisement

Redmi K100 will be launched in China at the end of this month, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Monday. The new standard model will be the third model in the Redmi K100 lineup, joining the recently launched Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max models. Apart from the launch date, the tech firm has revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone, along with various display features. The phone will be offered in at least one new colour option with a green finish. It will sport a flat rear panel with a similar horizontal camera module to the Redmi K10 Pro series.

Redmi K100 Set to Launch on October 27

In a post on Weibo on Monday, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced that the new Redmi K100 will be launched in China on October 27 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The company has revealed the design of the handset. It is shown to sport a flat rear panel, with a horizontal camera island placed at the top. The phone will feature a dual camera system on the back, along with an LED flash.

VoltRedmi K100 Discussion
Explore More...

On the right side of the rear camera module, the Redmi K100 will feature the “Sound by Bose” branding, confirming that it will ship with a Bose-tuned speaker setup. The power button will be placed on the right side of the smartphone, while the left side will be left clear. Moreover, the Redmi branding appears at the bottom of the panel. It will boast a flat metal mid-frame. A USB Type-C port and the SIM tray could be placed on the handset's bottom.

Apart from this, the smartphone maker has announced that the Redmi K100 will go on sale via the Xiaomi online store in at least a Fluorescent Green (translated from Chinese) colour option. The handset will sport a flat 6.83-inch display, delivering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. Moreover, a hole-punch display cutout appears at the top, which will house the selfie camera. The tech firm claims that the Redmi K100 will support native 165 fps gaming on more than 40 games. The handset will ship with Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 4, which is based on Android 17.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi K100 will be launched in China at a starting price of about CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs. 50,000). It will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone might feature 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The Redmi K100 might also feature an improved built-in active fan for thermal management.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K100, Redmi, Redmi K100 Launch, Redmi K100 Design, Redmi K100 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Redmi Pad 3 Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications Revealed
Poco X8s Gets Listed on Another Certification Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Related Stories

Redmi K100 Launch Date Announced Along With Display Features, Colourway and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How Large Is iPhone Duo's Battery? Apple Has Finally Revealed the Answer
  2. OnePlus 16 Software Testing Reportedly Begins; Could Launch In India Soon
  3. iQOO Neo 12 Launch Date, Colour Options Revealed
  4. Airtel Launches Three Voice-and-SMS-Only Prepaid Recharge Plans
  5. Redmi K100 Will Launch on This Date: See Design, New Colourway
#Latest Stories
  1. Cysic Shuts Down Bridge After Attacker Illegally Creates 10 Million CYS Tokens
  2. JPM Coin Arrives on Ethereum as JPMorgan Expands Institutional Payments
  3. Vivo V80 FE Reportedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Seems Imminent
  4. Airtel’s New Recharges in India Announced: Rs. 185, Rs. 203 and Rs. 206 Voice-Only Plans Details
  5. Vivo X500 Ultra Leak Reveals Launch Timeline, Chipset, Display and Key Specifications
  6. iQOO Neo 12 Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Teased
  7. Qubic Halts Chain as Attacker Exploits Weak Seeds to Drain 1,400 Wallets
  8. iPhone Duo Battery Capacity Revealed Days Before Foldable Goes on Sale
  9. Poco X8s Gets Listed on Another Certification Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  10. Redmi Pad 3 Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »