Redmi K100 will be launched in China at the end of this month, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Monday. The new standard model will be the third model in the Redmi K100 lineup, joining the recently launched Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max models. Apart from the launch date, the tech firm has revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone, along with various display features. The phone will be offered in at least one new colour option with a green finish. It will sport a flat rear panel with a similar horizontal camera module to the Redmi K10 Pro series.

Redmi K100 Set to Launch on October 27

In a post on Weibo on Monday, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced that the new Redmi K100 will be launched in China on October 27 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The company has revealed the design of the handset. It is shown to sport a flat rear panel, with a horizontal camera island placed at the top. The phone will feature a dual camera system on the back, along with an LED flash.

On the right side of the rear camera module, the Redmi K100 will feature the “Sound by Bose” branding, confirming that it will ship with a Bose-tuned speaker setup. The power button will be placed on the right side of the smartphone, while the left side will be left clear. Moreover, the Redmi branding appears at the bottom of the panel. It will boast a flat metal mid-frame. A USB Type-C port and the SIM tray could be placed on the handset's bottom.

Apart from this, the smartphone maker has announced that the Redmi K100 will go on sale via the Xiaomi online store in at least a Fluorescent Green (translated from Chinese) colour option. The handset will sport a flat 6.83-inch display, delivering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. Moreover, a hole-punch display cutout appears at the top, which will house the selfie camera. The tech firm claims that the Redmi K100 will support native 165 fps gaming on more than 40 games. The handset will ship with Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 4, which is based on Android 17.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi K100 will be launched in China at a starting price of about CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs. 50,000). It will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone might feature 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The Redmi K100 might also feature an improved built-in active fan for thermal management.