Redmi Note 12 4G launch could be imminent. Xiaomi is yet to confirm any official details about the launch of the new Redmi Note 12 series smartphone at the time of writing. However, new leaks about the upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G have surfaced online. The Redmi Note 12 4G design renders have leaked online. As per the leaked details, the phone could launch in three different colour options. Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi Note 12 4G with a design that is similar to its Pro counterparts.

The Redmi Note 12 4G appears to have a flat frame with curved corners. The rear panel, too, is supposedly flat and houses a triple-camera setup, suggests the leaked renders. The Redmi Note 12 4G could launch in three colour options, according to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The tipster uploaded the design renders of the phone, which suggests its design from all sides.

As per the leak, the Redmi Note 12 4G could launch in Blue, Grey and Green colour options. The phone's power and volume buttons are seen on the right edge, whereas the SIM tray is on the left. At the bottom, there appears to be the USB Type-C port, primary speaker grille, and a microphone cutout. The top edge is seen housing the 3.5mm audio jack, an IR blaster, and a cutout for the secondary microphone.

On the front, the phone appears to have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The chin bezel is seen to be slightly thicker than the rest of the bezels around the display. The tipster also uploaded a live image of the phone with the ‘About Phone' settings page. It suggests that the Redmi Note 12 4G could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC. The chipset is said to be an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 680 SoC and have a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz.

Furthermore, the leak hints that the Redmi Note 12 4G will have 4GB of RAM and 3GB of virtual RAM support. The device is said to launch with Android 13 out-of-the-box and have MIUI 14 on top.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the handset soon in global markets. The Redmi Note 12 4G could also launch soon in India.

