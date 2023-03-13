Technology News
WhatsApp Rolls Out Unicode 15.0 Emojis for Select Android Beta Users: Report

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.13 update is available on the Google Play Store.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 March 2023 12:01 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Users can share the 21 new emojis from the latest update from within the official WhatsApp keyboard

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s new update brings as many as 21 new emojis
  • The feature is currently rolling out on WhatsApp beta version 2.23.5.13
  • New emojis will roll out to more users in the coming days

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is rolling out a new set of emojis to make conversations even more interesting. The app has reportedly brought the Unicode 15.0 emojis to select beta testers. As many as 21 new emojis have been added to the app's latest beta update on Android. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.13 update is available on the Google Play Store. Eligible users can install it to access the new pack of emojis. In addition to this, the app has also been spotted working on an ability to silence calls from unknown numbers.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out its beta version 2.23.5.13 on Android, bringing in Unicode 15.0 emojis. The update has added 21 new emojis to the official WhatsApp keyboard. The screengrab shared by the WhatsApp development tracker shows an option to send the 21 new emojis from the latest Unicode 15.0 from within the official WhatsApp keyboard. Notably, the emojis are currently available to select beta testers only.

Eligible users can access these emojis by downloading the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.13 update from the Google Play Store. It will be made available to more users in the coming days.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also been spotted working on a new ability that will let users silence the calls from unknown numbers. The feature is seen on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Once made available, a ‘Silence unknown callers' toggle will appear in the settings menu. Users will be required to enable the toggle to silence calls from phone numbers that are not saved in their address book.

While the feature would eliminate scam and spam calls on the platform, users will always be able to choose to call an unknown caller back as they will be displayed in the list of calls received and in the notification area. Users can see that an unknown caller has attempted to reach out to them.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp Unicode 15.0 emojis
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Comment
