Xiaomi 15 Ultra Renders Suggest Redesigned Camera Layout; Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Periscope Lens

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to use Samsung's ISOCELL HP9 sensor for telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 October 2024 11:24 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Renders Suggest Redesigned Camera Layout; Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Periscope Lens

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Aside from the camera arrangement, Xiaomi 15 Ultra looks similar to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra (Above)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra design and camera upgrades revealed in new leak
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to go official early next year
  • It is expected to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera
Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are confirmed to debut later this month, but there is no official word from the brand about the arrival of the Ultra model yet. Like the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and 14 Ultra, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to go official early next year, a few months after the launch of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. While we wait for the formal announcement, leaked renders show us what the Xiaomi 15 Ultra flagship could look like. The renders also suggest a redesigned camera housing.

Tipster Yogesh Brar, in association with Smartprix, posted the first set of leaked renders showing the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in black and silver or white colourways. The device looks familiar to the predecessor model with a circular camera module with four lenses inside, but the arrangement is different to previous models.

xiaomi 15 ultra smartprix Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaked render
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ Yogesh Brar

 

A camera sensor is placed next to the Leica branding, which is seen on the top left of the module. The other three sensors are arranged horizontally underneath. The two flash LEDs are arranged horizontally at the top. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi logo is placed vertically at the bottom left of the phone.

The report states that the camera, placed at the top right, is a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 1/1.4 periscope zoom lens with 4.3x optical zoom, and an f/2.6 aperture. This is a notable upgrade from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's 50-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi's 15 Ultra is said to use a 50-megapixel Sony sensor as the primary camera. This main camera will reportedly be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra wide camera and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens. It is expected to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

As per past rumours, Xiaomi 15 Ultra will come with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO micro quad-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It could carry a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Renders Suggest Redesigned Camera Layout; Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Periscope Lens
