Redmi A4 5G was unveiled in India on October 16 at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. It was introduced as the first entry-level smartphone with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. Aside from the design of the handset and its SoC details, the company did not reveal much else. It added that the phone will be priced below Rs. 10,000 in the country. Now a report has suggested the probable starting price of the upcoming smartphone and its key features.

Redmi A4 5G Price in India (Expected)

The Redmi A4 5G could be priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option, according to a Smartprix report. This price is inclusive of bank and launch offers among other discounts. This means the actual listed price may be slightly higher. The company had announced at the IMC event that the phone will launch at a price point below Rs. 10,000.

Redmi A4 5G Specifications (Expected)

Redmi A4 5G is confirmed to be equipped with the 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC. Meanwhile, the aforementioned report suggests that the phone could carry a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone may get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

For optics, the Redmi A4 5G is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is expected to run on Android 14 with HyperOS 1.0 skin on top. For security, the phone will likely be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset could get a USB Type-C port.

Notably, the Redmi A3 4G launched in India at Rs. 7,299 for the base 3GB + 64GB variant. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, and a 6.71-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.