Xiaomi 15 series launch date was reportedly posted on the Xiaomi Community app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2024 19:34 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 series will feature Xiaomi's HyperCore technology

  • Xiaomi didn't share concrete details on when Xiaomi 15 series will debut
  • The Xiaomi 15 is said to feature a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED display
  • Xiaomi is tipped to equip the smartphone with a 5,500mAh battery
Xiaomi 15 series is confirmed to debut by the end of October with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm. The Chinese smartphone brand has yet to reveal the exact launch date for the Xiaomi 15 series, but a new report suggests it will be launched next week. The new lineup is said to be announced alongside the HyperOS 2.0 update, which is based on Android 15. The Xiaomi 15 is expected to sport a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and three Leica-tuned rear cameras.

XiaomiTime claimed to have spotted the launch date of the Xiaomi 15 series on the Xiaomi Community app. As per the poster shared by the publication, the launch of the upcoming smartphones will take place on October 29 at 7:00pm local time. The poster includes a tagline 'see every light' (translated from Chinese) suggesting the camera capabilities of the upcoming lineup.

The brand is expected to unveil the HyperOS 2.0 skin based on Android 15 alongside the Xiaomi 15 series. The latest Android interface could bring several AI-powered features.

Xiaomi 15 Series: What We Know So Far

The Xiaomi 15 series will initially be limited to China, but the handsets are expected to make their way to global markets in the coming months. Xiaomi SVP Adam Zeng previously stated that the Xiaomi 15 will be the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in global markets. It will feature Xiaomi's HyperCore technology.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 15 will feature a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a Leica branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary OmniVision OV50H sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto camera.

The Xiaomi 15 is tipped to house a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It may have an IP68 rating. It is likely to pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 15 Series, HyperOS 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Has No Plans for an Affordable Foldable, but Will Offer Variety Instead: Report

