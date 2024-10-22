Snapdragon 8 Elite —Qualcomm's new SoC was launched during the company's Summit 2024 event in Maui on Monday. During the keynote, Xiaomi's senior vice president Adam Zeng announced that its next flagship Xiaomi 15 will be the first smartphone to feature the latest chip. The Xiaomi 14 successor will be unveiled by the end of this month. The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC is built on TSMC's 3nm process and has prime cores capped at 4.32GHz.

Xiaomi senior Vice President Adam Zeng announced that Xiaomi 15 will be the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in global markets. Qualcomm unveiled the new chipset at its ongoing annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. It gets a dedicated Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU), second-generation custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU, and enhanced AI image signal processing (ISP) unit.

The Xiaomi 15 will boast Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with Xiaomi's HyperCore technology. Zeng states this new technology covers performance, graphics, networking, and security areas. This combination is said to reduce Xiaomi 15's power consumption by 29.7 percent. The upcoming phone is claimed to run 3 degrees Celsius cooler at peak temperatures compared to previous generation phones.

Xiaomi 15 to Launch at the End of October

Zeng also confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 series will launch "at the end of October." Besides the Xiaomi 15 series, the OnePlus 13, which is scheduled to debut on October 31 and the Asus ROG Phone 9 that is set to launch in November, are also confirmed to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

However, the Xiaomi 15 will be the first across the line to reveal the capabilities of the new chipset in global markets outside China. In India, the Realme GT 7 Pro has been confirmed to be the first phone to get the new chipset.