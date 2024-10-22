Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 15 to Launch This Month as the First Snapdragon 8 Elite Powered Phone in Global Markets

Xiaomi 15 to Launch This Month as the First Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phone in Global Markets

Snapdragon 8 Elite and HyperCore are claimed to reduce Xiaomi 15's power consumption by 29.7 percent.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 16:11 IST
Xiaomi 15 to Launch This Month as the First Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phone in Global Markets

Photo Credit: Snapdragon

Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit saw the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 series will launch "at the end of October"
  • It will come with Xiaomi's HyperCore technology
  • Xiaomi 15 allegedly appeared on the Geekbench with Android 15
Advertisement

Snapdragon 8 Elite —Qualcomm's new SoC was launched during the company's Summit 2024 event in Maui on Monday. During the keynote, Xiaomi's senior vice president Adam Zeng announced that its next flagship Xiaomi 15 will be the first smartphone to feature the latest chip. The Xiaomi 14 successor will be unveiled by the end of this month. The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC is built on TSMC's 3nm process and has prime cores capped at 4.32GHz.

Xiaomi senior Vice President Adam Zeng announced that Xiaomi 15 will be the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in global markets. Qualcomm unveiled the new chipset at its ongoing annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. It gets a dedicated Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU), second-generation custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU, and enhanced AI image signal processing (ISP) unit.

The Xiaomi 15 will boast Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with Xiaomi's HyperCore technology. Zeng states this new technology covers performance, graphics, networking, and security areas. This combination is said to reduce Xiaomi 15's power consumption by 29.7 percent. The upcoming phone is claimed to run 3 degrees Celsius cooler at peak temperatures compared to previous generation phones.

Xiaomi 15 to Launch at the End of October

Zeng also confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 series will launch "at the end of October." Besides the Xiaomi 15 series, the OnePlus 13, which is scheduled to debut on October 31 and the Asus ROG Phone 9 that is set to launch in November, are also confirmed to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

However, the Xiaomi 15 will be the first across the line to reveal the capabilities of the new chipset in global markets outside China. In India, the Realme GT 7 Pro has been confirmed to be the first phone to get the new chipset. 

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor and aesthetics
  • Excellent camera setup
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent display
  • Bad
  • Bloatware apps
  • Selfie camera is inconsistent in low-light
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Series, Xiaomi, Snapdragon 8 Elite, Snapdragon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Magic 7 Series Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip; Autopilot AI Teased at Snapdragon Summit
Visa’s Crypto Partner Firm Transak Confirms Data Breach, Over 92,500 Users Impacted

Related Stories

Xiaomi 15 to Launch This Month as the First Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phone in Global Markets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Logo and 7 New Services for Indian Consumers
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  6. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online
  8. Xiaomi 15 Set to Launch This Month With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
  9. iQOO 13 to Launch on October 30; Design, India Availability Confirmed
  10. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship Chipset for Mobile Device
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Feature to Share Music on Status Updates
  2. Elon Musk's xAI Launches New API With Function Calling Capability, Available With Grok-Beta AI Model
  3. iQOO 13 Launch Date Set for October 30; Design, Colour Options, India Availability Confirmed
  4. Gemini AI Assistant Could Soon Let Users Make Calls, Send Messages From Lockscreen
  5. Xiaomi 15 to Launch This Month as the First Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phone in Global Markets
  6. Snapdragon Summit: Samsung to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip on Upcoming Phones; Could Arrive on Galaxy S25 Series
  7. BSNL Rolls Out Spam Protection and Other New Services, Introduces New Logo Ahead of Commercial 4G Launch
  8. Visa’s Crypto Partner Firm Transak Confirms Data Breach, Over 92,500 Users Impacted
  9. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel, 10,000mAh Capacity Launched in India
  10. Google Chrome for Android Testing Identity Check Feature for Password Manager Outside Trusted Locations: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »