Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are all set to launch in China next week, the brand announced in a social media post on Thursday. The flagship smartphones with HyperOS 2.0 will be released alongside the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 7 series, and Band 9 Pro. The Chinese tech brand has also posted official images revealing the design of the phones. The Xiaomi 15 series is confirmed to be the early adopter of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will feature Xiaomi's HyperCore technology.

Xiaomi 15 Series Gets Launch Date for the Chinese Region

Xiaomi, via Weibo, disclosed that the Xiaomi 15 series will be announced on October 29. The launch event will begin in China at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST). The company will also introduce the Xiaomi Pad 7 series, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra and Xiaomi Band 9 Pro at the event. The event will also mark the release of HyperOS 2.0 skin based on Android 15.

First-look posters of Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro reveal a sleek design with a micro-curved screen and advanced Leica-tuned triple-camera setup. The rear camera layout resembles the module design of the Xiaomi 14 series. The colour options are also identical to the earlier series, indicating a continuation of the existing design language.

Like its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro have slim bezels and rounded corners. The frame of the standard model is made of aviation aluminium. The Xiaomi 15 Pro will have an 8.35mm thickness and 213 grams weight. It will feature a quad-curved screen, covered with Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0. The vanilla Xiaomi 15 is confirmed to boast a 6.36-inch display.

Xiaomi SVP Adam Zeng earlier this week confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 series will be the first smartphone to adopt Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in global markets. It will come with Xiaomi's HyperCore technology. The lineup is expected to launch in markets outside China in the coming months.