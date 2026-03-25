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Samsung Unveils 4nm Exynos 1680 Chipset With 200-Megapixel Camera, 144Hz Display Support

The Exynos 1680 chipset includes an upgraded NPU capable of up to 19.6 trillion operations per second.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 17:05 IST
Samsung Unveils 4nm Exynos 1680 Chipset With 200-Megapixel Camera, 144Hz Display Support

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Exynos 1680 features an octa-core CPU with a tri-cluster design

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Highlights
  • Exynos 1680 boosts GPU performance by up to 16 percent
  • New chipset supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage
  • Exynos 1680 also comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.1
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Samsung has unveiled the Exynos 1680 chipset, which is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy A57 5G smartphone. The new processor brings upgrades across CPU, GPU, and AI performance, and is built on a 4nm process. It features a tri-cluster octa-core CPU, Xclipse 550 GPU based on AMD RDNA 3, and an NPU capable of up to 19.6 TOPS for on-device AI tasks. The chipset also supports up to a 200-megapixel camera and high refresh rate displays, and is currently in mass production.

Exynos 1680 Announced With Tri-Cluster CPU and AI Upgrades

The Exynos 1680 features an octa-core CPU with a tri-cluster design, including one Cortex-A720 core at 2.9GHz, four Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6GHz, and three Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95GHz. Samsung has replaced one efficiency core with a mid-core compared to the previous generation, which should improve performance while keeping power usage in check.

For graphics, the Exynos 1680 chipset uses the Xclipse 550 GPU based on AMD RDNA 3 architecture, with a 2WGP and 2RB configuration. Samsung says this brings up to a 16 percent boost in GPU performance, which should result in smoother visuals and better gaming. The chipset supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage, and can drive full-HD+ displays at up to 144Hz for smoother visuals.

The Exynos 1680 chipset also includes an upgraded NPU capable of up to 19.6 trillion operations per second, along with an AI engine that supports 8K MAC. This allows the processor to handle tasks like image processing, live translation, and other AI features directly on the device.

On the camera side, the Exynos 1680 supports up to a 200-megapixel single sensor, a 64-megapixel sensor at 30fps, and dual 32-megapixel setups. It supports 4K video recording and playback at 60fps, along with HEVC, H.264, VP9, and VP8 codecs. It also includes AI-based image processing and improved noise reduction for better low-light results.

For connectivity, Exynos 1680 supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.1, and GNSS. It also includes 5G NR FR1 and FR2 support, with peak download speeds of up to 5.1Gbps on sub-6GHz and 4.84Gbps on mmWave. LTE Cat.18 support is also included, with download speeds up to 1.2Gbps and upload speeds up to 211Mbps.

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Further reading: Samsung Exynos 1680, Exynos 1680, Exynos 1680 Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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