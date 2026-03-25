Xiaomi 15T series, which includes the Xiaomi 15T Pro and Xiaomi 15T, was launched globally in September last year. The Chinese smartphone maker appears to be preparing to unveil the successor to the lineup. Dubbed Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T, the two handsets have been spotted on multiple certification websites in the past. Now, the purported Xiaomi 17T Pro has reportedly been listed on a certification database in Thailand, suggesting that the smartphone could be launched in select global markets soon. This comes after the standard model was spotted on a certification website in Singapore.

Xiaomi 17T Listed on Thailand's NBTC Website With the Model Number 2602EPTC0G

X user Gadget Listings claims that the Xiaomi 17T has been certified by Thailand's NBTC, clearing the way for its launch in the country. The handset was reportedly listed on the certification website with the model number 2602EPTC0G. The listing also hints that the purported Xiaomi 17T could also be unveiled in select global markets soon. However, other details about the smartphone, including its exact launch timeline, specifications, features, design, and pricing, remain under wraps and are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi 17T Pro receives the NBTC certification. pic.twitter.com/M1tT58Mlbf — Gadget Listings (@gadgetlistings) March 25, 2026

This comes a week after the standard Xiaomi 17T was reportedly spotted on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) database in Singapore with the model number 2602DPT53G. The listing revealed that the phone will ship with support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity. In the past, the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro have also been spotted on the IMEI database with the 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R model numbers, respectively.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 17T Pro will be equipped with the flagship 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The handset might also ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Moreover, it is said to launch with an 8,500mAh battery and feature support for 100W wired fast charging. It might also sport a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

The phone might succeed the Xiaomi 15T Pro, which was launched globally in September 2025 at a starting price of GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, the phone is powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, paired with a 5,500mAh battery.