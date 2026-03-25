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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Be Marginally Thinner Than Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was recently spotted on a certification database with the model number SM-F9710.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 March 2026 13:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Be Marginally Thinner Than Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be 3.9mm thick when unfolded
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be launched later this year
  • The South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm the launch
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India and other global markets last year, during the South Korean tech giant's July 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event. The handset boasts a thinner body, marking a major design leap from the 2024-launched Galaxy Z Fold 6. Now, the smartphone maker appears to be gearing up to unveil the successor of last year's book-style foldable, as the purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 have surfaced online, revealing the design of the handset. Moreover, the dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series phone have also been leaked, suggesting that it could be marginally thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Design, Dimensions (Expected)

Android Headlines, in collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has published the computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. The foldable phone appears to sport a similar design to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, there could be some subtle changes in terms of dimensions. The handset is shown to feature a familiar triple rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module, placed next to an LED flash.

The purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is shown to feature a flat rear panel, the same as its predecessor. Moreover, the handset appears in a blue shade, which could be slightly less saturated than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's Blue Shadow colour option. The position of the selfie cameras on the cover and inner screens could remain unchanged, appearing inside hole punch display cutouts.

In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to measure 158.4x143.2x4.5mm when unfolded. However, this includes the thickness of the raised bezels. However, the leaker claims that the phone will be thinner than last year's foldable, measuring 3.9mm in thickness, excluding the height of the bezels. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 4.2mm thick. In the unfolded state, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might measure 158.4x72.8x9mm. However, since these are approximate measurements, one must take them with a pinch of salt.

This comes shortly after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the model number SM-F9710. The listing suggested that the handset will support 45W wired fast charging, which would be an upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 25W fast charging support. The foldable is also said to pack a larger 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Design, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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