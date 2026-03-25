Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India and other global markets last year, during the South Korean tech giant's July 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event. The handset boasts a thinner body, marking a major design leap from the 2024-launched Galaxy Z Fold 6. Now, the smartphone maker appears to be gearing up to unveil the successor of last year's book-style foldable, as the purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 have surfaced online, revealing the design of the handset. Moreover, the dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series phone have also been leaked, suggesting that it could be marginally thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Design, Dimensions (Expected)

Android Headlines, in collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has published the computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. The foldable phone appears to sport a similar design to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, there could be some subtle changes in terms of dimensions. The handset is shown to feature a familiar triple rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module, placed next to an LED flash.

OK #FutureSquad! Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFold8 (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)!...😏



On behalf of my Friends over @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/TQ5XnstnwK pic.twitter.com/XVfSWTMCsd — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 24, 2026

The purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is shown to feature a flat rear panel, the same as its predecessor. Moreover, the handset appears in a blue shade, which could be slightly less saturated than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's Blue Shadow colour option. The position of the selfie cameras on the cover and inner screens could remain unchanged, appearing inside hole punch display cutouts.

In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to measure 158.4x143.2x4.5mm when unfolded. However, this includes the thickness of the raised bezels. However, the leaker claims that the phone will be thinner than last year's foldable, measuring 3.9mm in thickness, excluding the height of the bezels. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 4.2mm thick. In the unfolded state, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might measure 158.4x72.8x9mm. However, since these are approximate measurements, one must take them with a pinch of salt.

This comes shortly after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the model number SM-F9710. The listing suggested that the handset will support 45W wired fast charging, which would be an upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 25W fast charging support. The foldable is also said to pack a larger 5,000mAh battery.